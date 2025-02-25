Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Black Hammer

Black Hammer: Spiral City #4 Preview: Politics, Pests, Pandemonium

In Black Hammer: Spiral City #4, a power-hungry politician takes aim at superheroes while Inspector Insector establishes a foothold in the troubled metropolis.

Black Hammer: Spiral City #4

by Jeff Lemire & Teddy Kristiansen, cover by Nate Piekos

The Eisner Award–winning superhero saga is back in this earth-shattering story that's essential for all superhero and Jeff Lemire fans! As the mad politician Malcolm Gold seeks to put an end to all the superhero chaos around him, Inspector Insector officials sets up business in Spiral. Black Hammer: Spiral City is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; an seven-issue dystopian event series by Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen.

Dark Horse Comics

6.57"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801304700411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

76156801304700421 – Black Hammer: Spiral City #4 (CVR B) (Cliff Chiang) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

