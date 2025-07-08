Blaze, Ketch, Kushala, Hellverine & Fantasma in Spirits Of Violence

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ghost rider, Hellverine

Spirits Of Violence, a new Ghost Rider comic by Sabir Pirzada and Paul Davidson, in published by Marvel Comics in October, in a new five-issue limited series, following up on Pirzada's Spirits of Vengeance series. Davidson, known for his recent stellar work on Namor and X-Force.

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1 (OF 5)

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Art by PAUL DAVIDSON

Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

Virgin Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

Kimono Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 10/1

GHOST RIDERS UNITE! When a strange group of new villains set their sinister plan in motion, Ghost Riders past, present and future must combine forces to save the world. But just who is the Spirit of Violence, and what horrors do they bring from Johnny Blaze's and Danny Ketch's pasts? Forget everything you thought you knew about Ghost Rider! The most climactic ride in history starts here! Tying together the entire Ghost Rider legacy, the explosive saga unites various heroes who have held the mantle including Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Kushala, Hellverine, newcomer Fantasma, Robbie Reyes in his long-awaited return, and more, after they and those closest to them are targeted by a dangerous entity known as the SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE!

On continuing his saga and the reveal of the Spirit of Violence's identity, Pirzada shared, "Those who read our previous series, Spirits of Vengeance, already know that the host for the Spirit of Violence is none other than Barbara Ketch. That's right! Danny's sister has returned from the dead, and she's already killed Linda Littletrees. That was always intended to be the kickoff to what I'm referring to as the 'Violent Era' of Ghost Rider, where all bets are off. The end of issue 2 in particular will prove that we are not playing it safe."

