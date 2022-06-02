Camilo Moncada Lozano Sells Codex Black As A Graphic Novel to IDW

Comic book creator and animator Camilo Moncada Lozano has sold world rights to A Fire Among Clouds, the first title in their Codex Black YA graphic novel series, based on their long running webcomic, to IDW Publishing.

When 15-year-old Donají sets out from her home on the trail of her missing father, she finds herself up against thieves, political intrigue, monsters, and the will of the god; with the help of an unexpected friend in winged Mexica warrior Itzcacalotl, can Donají discover the truth?

Codex Black: Adventures of Donaji & Itzcacalotl is an adventure webcomic series by Camilo Moncada Lozano that tells the stories of young Zapotec girl, Donaji, and the young Mexica warrior, Itzcacalotl. The story is set in ancient Mesoamerica – present day Mexico – at the end of the XV century. It has been hosted on Tapas and Tumblr and is now going to print. On Tumblr, Lazano posted the following announcement – but that was before IDW was named as the publisher. Lozano states that as a result of the deal, the comic will now be in full colour as originally intended.

That's right!

Codex Black will now be a graphic novel!

I've been keeping this under wraps for a long time (even before Chapter 7 began), but I'm relieved to finally let it out.

There's still several details that I want to reveal to you, but you'll have to be patient as I will be revealing bits of information until the publisher does the official announcement.

However, I want to thank you all for your patience and encouraging support all these years. None of this would have been possible without you all, and I really hope to keep counting with your kind support in this new venture.

A Fire Among Clouds will be published by IDW Publishing in the spring of 2023.