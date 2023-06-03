Captain America Gossip: What Future For Steve Rogers' Son? (Spoilers) A long time ago, while trapped in Dimension Z, Captain America rescued Leopold Zola, the infant son of Arnim Zola, and raised him as Ian,

Last year, Captain America split into two books at Marvel Comics, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty featuring Steve Rogers, and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's Captain America: Symbol Of Truth. This year, the two books began a crossover event, tying into their various plots concerning Wakanda and The Outer Circle, called Cold War which has been playing out since April.

This saw Bucky Barnes, embedded in the Outer Circle in an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf, and it is suspected that Bucky kidnapped Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian Rogers, also known as Nomad, who had recently reappeared on the scene, back to Dimension Z when Steve first found him. And, as we saw in the last issue, Steve Rogers is rather committed to rescuing Ian once more.

A long time ago, while trapped in Dimension Z, Captain America rescued Leopold Zola, the infant son of Arnim Zola, and raised him under the name of Ian, evading Zola's forces for eleven years. After Captain America escaped Dimension Z, Ian is revealed to have survived and taken up a costume, calling himself Nomad,s as the defender of Dimension Z. He has recently returned to the Marvel Earth as part of the current Captain America storylines, but bow he has been taken by Bucky Barnes. And Steve is coming for him.

Bleeding Cool however hears gossip that suggests that the journey may not go quite as well as they might have previously have wished. And that Ian Rogers will stay behind in Dimension Z as its new ruler, to rebuild Dimension Z and claim his birthright. As well as establishing diplomatic relations for future journeys from the Marvel Earth to Dimension Z…

CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #13

MARVEL COMICS

APR230817

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Alina Erofeeva (CA) Carmen Carnero

"COLD WAR" PART FOUR! Just when White Wolf thinks he's gained the upper hand, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rally under the banner of Captain America. Meanwhile, Black Widow and Peggy Carter clash over what it means to be a hero – and whether Bucky Barnes is still someone worth saving.

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023 SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14

MARVEL COMICS

APR230819

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A) Ze Carlos (CA) R. B. Silva

"COLD WAR" AFTERMATH! Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus. With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path – and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA FINALE #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230956

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

CAP'S FINAL STAND!

Captain America takes his final stand against the Outer Circle! Using information gathered from friends on the inside, Steve Rogers sets his sights on releasing the world from the Outer Circle's influence and ending the Century Game for good. The explosive conclusion to the groundbreaking story of SENTINEL OF LIBERTY is here – and you won't want to miss it!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!