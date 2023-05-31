Did Steve Rogers Learn From Spider-Man Over Punching Captain America In Amazing Spider-Man #23, Spider-Man, punched out Captain America, in the way of his attempt to rescue Mary Jane Watson.

There was no time to talk. No time at all. Just to act.

It caused him all sorts of strife in the Marvel Universe. Even Wolverine was a bit sniffy over it all.

In today's Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #13, the fourth part of the Cold War storyline, it looks like Steve Rogers is going through something similar.

Captain America: Steve Rogers has his son, Ian Rogers, trapped in Dimension X, where time travels differently in a similar fashion, time passing in Dimension X far faster than back on the Marvel Earth.

With Steve Rogers on a mission to rescue Ian, taken by Bucky as part of a series of machinations intended to take down the Order. Though Steve Rogers may see it rather differently, and is heading into a trap. Does he care?

Not particularly. Of course, it might not be Captain America fists and feet that win the day.

Though there are plenty of those along the way. And Steve Rogers is not averse to taking Sam Wilson down. But sometimes you just need the right words…





So many Captain Americas to punch, so little time… maybe Spider-Man had the right idea.

