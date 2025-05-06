Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: captain planet

Captain Planet #1 Preview: Earth's Mightiest Environmentalist Returns

Captain Planet #1 hits stores this Wednesday, as the beloved environmental superhero returns to comics. Check out the preview and learn what evil scheme LOLtron has planned.

Earth. Fire. Wind. Water. Heart. With their powers combined, they summon Earth's greatest champion: Captain Planet. But they need to learn to trust each other first. Gaia, the latest High Priestess of the Earth has been kidnapped! Our Planeteers are forced to come together against the newly formed might of Lucian Plunder! Even with Captain Planet on their side, will it be enough to save the very Earth itself?!?

CAPTAIN PLANET #1

DYNAMITE

FEB250097

FEB250098 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG – $4.99

FEB250099 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR C WARD – $4.99

FEB250100 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR D OLIVER – $4.99

FEB250101 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR E LEE & CHUNG FOIL – $9.99

FEB250102 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR F LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN – $29.99

FEB250103 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX – $4.99

FEB257889 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR S FOC BONUS SPEARS BLACK FOIL – $9.99

FEB257890 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR T FOC BONUS SPEARS BLACK VIRGIN FOIL ( – $29.99

FEB257891 – CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR U FOC BONUS GREEN BLANK AUTHENTIX – $4.99

(W) David Pepose (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Mark Spears

Earth. Fire. Wind. Water. Heart.

With their powers combined, they summon Earth's greatest champion: Captain Planet.

But they need to learn to trust each other first.

Gaia, the latest High Priestess of the Earth has been kidnapped! Our Planeteers are forced to come together against the newly formed might of Lucian Plunder! Even with Captain Planet on their side, will it be enough to save the very Earth itself?!?

Find out in Captain Planet #1 by writer David (Space Ghost) Pepose along with artist Eman Cassallos and cover artists: Mark Spears, Jae Lee (providing a connecting series of covers across the 1st 6 issues), Ben Oliver and Christian Ward!

A former crime reporter turned Ringo Award-winning comic book creator, David Pepose has written on hit titles such as Space Ghost, Punisher, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight: City of the Dead, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Avengers Unlimited, and Darth Vader: Black, White & Red, as well as acclaimed original series Spencer & Locke, Going to the Chapel, Grand Theft Astro, The O.Z., Scout's Honor, The Devil That Wears My Face, and more.

Captain Planet and the Planeteers, commonly referred to as simply Captain Planet, is an American animated environmentalist superhero television series produced by Turner Program Services and DIC Enterprises and broadcast on TBS and in syndication from September 15, 1990, to December 5, 1992.

In Shops: 5/7/2025

SRP:

