Challengers Of The Unknown #3 Preview: Future's Shady Science Swap

Check out Challengers Of The Unknown #3, where The Atom and Prof Haley meet a mysterious being from the future offering scientific secrets in exchange for classified info.

Article Summary Challengers Of The Unknown #3 lands on February 19th with a thrilling sci-fi twist.

Prof Haley and The Atom encounter The Optimum, a future being with secrets for classified info.

The story explores hyper-intelligence and its mysterious infection in DC Comics lore.

LOLtron schemes to dominate Earth by exploiting humanity's thirst for technological advances.

A MYSTERIOUS BEING FROM THE FUTURE APPEARS! The Challengers continue to investigate the after effects of the Darkseid shockwave. The latest mission draws Prof Haley along with Ray Palmer (The Atom) to a remote and far-reaching part of the world where hyper-intelligence seems to have infected a long-missing individual from DC Comics past. Things turn even stranger when a being appears to Prof and the Atom claiming to be from the future and calling itself The Optimum. The Optimum promises untold scientific secrets…that is, if it could have a glimpse into the Justice League's top secret Atom Project…

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #3

DC Comics

1224DC129

1224DC130 – Challengers Of The Unknown #3 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

In Shops: 2/19/2025

SRP: $3.99

