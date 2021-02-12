Changes: Francesco Mobili Replaces Marco Fialla On Man-Thing

Changes. Some comics deal with lateness or creative issues, not by delaying the book or books, but by replacing, in full or in part, the artist. Here are a couple of Marvel changes to upcoming solicitations as a result. And coincidentally they involve comics with Patrick Gleason Webhead covers.

Avengers: The Curse Of The Man-Thing #1 will now be drawn by Marco Fialla and not the previously solicited Francesco Mobili.

While Carnage: Black, White And Blood #1 will be drawn by Kyle Hotz as well as the previously solicited Sara Pichelli and Ken Lashley.

AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210641

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Marco Fialla (CA) Daniel Acuna

BURN AT THE TOUCH OF THE HARROWER!

Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a blockbuster celebration of MAN-THING'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY! For decades, the Man-Thing has haunted the Florida Everglades. Now a new enemy has hijacked his body on a quest to take his incendiary abilities global! We wake to fear as gargantuan monoliths menace cities worldwide, with only the AVENGERS standing between the population of Earth and a planetwide inferno. Can they save Man-Thing in time to douse the fires? And does the man inside the thing, TED SALLIS, even want to be saved? Introducing a sensational new villain, THE HARROWER! PART 1 of 3! Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210599

(W) Donny Cates, Ben Percy, Tini Howard (A) Ken Lashley, Kyle Hotz (A/CA) Sara Pichelli

CARNAGE RULES! Witness the cerebral chaos caused by CARNAGE, brought to life by some of the greatest creators at Marvel! But beware, True Believers, true to their titular character's namesake, these spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart and presented in BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD!

Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99

