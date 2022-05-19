Charlotte Fullerton Writes Backup for New Damage Control Series

Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg returns to Marvel in August to launch a new Damage Control mini-series with co-writer Hans Rodionoff and artist Will Robson. And that's the story making all the headlines, but perhaps more interesting is the backup story, to be written by Charlotte Fullerton with art by Jay Fosgitt, set in the wake of the classic Infinity Gauntlet story. Fullerton is best known for her work in television, including on such popular shows as Ben 10, My Little Pony, Power Rangers, and Fairly Oddparents, but she has a personal connection to Damage Control because the organization was created by her late husband, Dwayne McDuffie, and Ernie Colón. It's her first Marvel Comics project.

Check out the solicit below, along with Marvel's full August solicitations here.

DAMAGE CONTROL #1 (OF 5)

ADAM F. GOLDBERG, HANS RODIONOFF & CHARLOTTE FULLERTON (W)

WILL ROBSON & JAY FOSGITT (A) • COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by WILL ROBSON

FROM THE CREATOR OF TV'S THE GOLDBERGS!

Marvel's Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we'll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become.

ADAM F. GOLDBERG (TV's The Goldbergs) and HANS RODIONOFF team up with WILL ROBSON to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it's totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more!

Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie's McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99