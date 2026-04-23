Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: chuck dixon, critters, gold digger, ninja high school, Semiquincentennial, Spy Bunnies, Tomorrow Girl

Chuck Dixon's Spy Bunnies in Antarctic Press' Full July 2026 Solicits

Chuck Dixon and Erwin Prasetya's Spy Bunnies in Antarctic Press' Full July 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Chuck Dixon launches Spy Bunnies #1 with Erwin Prasetya, a swingin’ sixties spy romp set against a Vatican threat.

Antarctic Press’ July 2026 solicits spotlight Chuck Dixon alongside Horror Comics: American Nightmares and more.

Gold Digger, Critter, Ninja High School, Cryptid Corps and Pounds of Power round out Antarctic Press’ July lineup.

Tomorrow Girl, Exciting Comics, Furforce and patriotic one-shots add all-ages action, horror and anniversary flair.

Antarctic Press' full July 2026 solicits and solicitations, as part of Massive Indies listings through Lunar Distribution, include Spy Bunnies #1 by Chuck Dixon and Erwin Prasetya, as well as Horror Comics: American Nightmares anthology for the American Semiquincentennial. As well as more Gold Digger, Critter, Ninja High School, Pounds Of Power, Tomorrow Girl and Public Domain…

SPY BUNNIES #1 (OF 2) CVR A DANIEL CORONADO

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Erwin Prasetya (CA) Daniel Coronado

Groovy Antarctic Press action and adventure, baby! It's the Swingin' Sixties, a time of the Cold War, evil criminal organizations and super spies. Enter three special ladies: Patty, Coco and Martine. Most know them as workers at the international Jet Setters Club, but they are secretly part the agency known as B.U.N.N.Y. They must leap into action to stop a plot to destroy the Vatican! $4.99 7/15/2026

HORROR COMICS AMERICAN NIGHTMARES #1 (ONE-SHOT) CVR A KELSEY SHANNON

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Kelsey Shannon

Celebrate 250 years of the Scars and Shrieks, the old Dread, Fright and Boo, with Antarctic Press! Our best bizarrtists like Brian Denham, David Hutchison, Kelsey Shannon and more provide a plethora of patri-rot-ic pinups depicting all manner of macabre Americana, from blood-Redcoats at Lexington to zombies at the Alamo, from gargoyles at the Grand Canyon to were-beasts in Washington. Sit back and enjoy fear-works display!

$7.60 7/15/2026

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #203 BRIAN DENHAM

(W) Alfred Perez (A) George Herrara (CA) Brian Denham

Roger, Petunia and Saki are invited for a sleepover at the Oni family household where strange things begin to happen. Well, strange for some.

$4.99 7/22/2026

CRITTER #13 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Tom Hutchison (A/CA) Fico Ossio

Another ANTARCTIC PRESS SUPERVERSE hit! After the Las Vegas incident, Critter returns home with a long overdue duty to perform. But before she can get it done, an unexpected guest knocks on her door.

$4.99 7/8/2026

CRYPTID CORPS #3 (OF 6) CVR A MAX BERTOLINI

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Max Bertolini

A traumatic glimpse into Peterson's past sets the stage as Cold arrives at The Orb, forcing the Cryptid Corps into a tense and dangerous standoff. But when events spiral out of control, the team is pushed to the brink, leading to a devastating shift in power that leaves them reeling—and the future of EDDI hanging in the balance. $4.99 7/22/2026

EXCITING COMICS #61 DAN EUBANKS

(W) Dan Eubanks, Jamie Collins (A/CA) Dan Eubanks

More thrilling Antarctic Press action-adventure! Paladin and M search for the location of the Syko Boyz's headquarters, but in the process, they mistakenly land themselves in a world of miserable memories and a bittersweet future. $4.99 7/15/2026

(W) Dan Eubanks, Jamie Collins (A/CA) Dan Eubanks More thrilling Antarctic Press action-adventure! Paladin and M search for the location of the Syko Boyz's headquarters, but in the process, they mistakenly land themselves in a world of miserable memories and a bittersweet future. $4.99 7/15/2026 FURFORCE TP VOL 01

(W) Larry Guidry (A) Berna Isil Buber (CA) Daniel Coronado

They are the fast and furry-ous! Join the adventures of Furth's Mighties Heroes—TOMORROW FOX, ATOMIC MOUSE and CAPTAIN HOPPY—as they team up to confront the most evil bad guys of the furry world! $24.99 7/22/2026

GOLD DIGGER REMASTERED TP VOL 04

(W/A/CA) Fred Perry

Antarctic Press celebrates the 35th Anniversary of Fred Perry's hit series, Gold Digger, the first creator-owned series to reach 301 issues by a sole creator! This glorious collection of the first 25 color issues of GD is now REMASTERED into a unified format with the first three Books of GD Remastered. This gold's gonna be staking a claim on your shelves for years to come! $59.99 7/29/2026

POUNDS OF POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A HUGO PETRUS

(W) Lahna Turner (A/CA) Hugo Petrus

Antarctic Press continues to deliver bigger-than-life action in the miniseries inspired by comedian RALPHIE MAY. Sadder but wiser, Johnny has learned that being a superhero isn't everything it's cracked up to be. Now he must pick up the pieces of his life, restore old friendships, and prepare for the final confrontation with E. Vale Enterprises. $4.99 7/22/2026

SPIRIT OF INDEPENDENCE SKETCHBOOK (ONE SHOT)

(W) Blank Sketch (A) Blank sketch pages (CA) Blank sketch cover

Celebrate the U.S.'s 250th Anniversary with your own American success story, or any story you like! Tell it in stark black and white; shades of gray; red, white and blue; or whatever colors represent you best. It's still a free country, so do it proud! $4.99 7/8/2026

TOMORROW GIRL #20 CVR A TERRY PARR

(W) David Furr (A/CA) Terry Parr

Part 5 of the PUBLIC DOMAIN saga from Antarctic Press. Things come to a head as Tomorrow GIrl battles Kaboom the Clown! Meanwhile, the plan to unleash the ultimate evil reaches fruition! Tomorrow Knight comes to help, but will it be enough?

$4.99 7/8/2026

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