Cloak Or Dagger, Undeadpool, X-Vengers- Final X-Men Age Of Revelation

Cloak Or Dagger, Undeadpool, X-Vengers and Expatriate X-Men in the final X-Men Age Of Revelation titles from Marvel Comics in October

Marvel has teased the final four X-Men Age Of Revelation replacement titles for October, with Cloak Or Dagger, , a bold twist on the iconic duo currently experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to Marvel Rivals, Undeadpool which sees Deadpool consumed by an insatiable hunger for mutantkind, X-Vengers, a new Avengers squad led by Dani Moonstar, featuring classic members transformed into mutants and Expatriate X-Men, a next generation X-Men team who directly opposes Revelation's rule… Catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag.

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Francesco Mortarino

UNITED BY WAR!

X YEARS LATER, like the fallen and reassembled United States, the new team of Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee and Rift rises! They have seized control of the Mississippi River waters that divide mutantkind from the rest of humanity. Feared and powerful, their guerrilla tactics keep them in control – until a high-stakes mission to extract a valuable asset threatens to tear them apart. Can they hold together when everything's on the line? On Sale 10/29

Written by Justina Ireland

Art by Lorenzo Tammetta

GHOSTED!

X YEARS LATER, and Tandy and Tyrone have tied the knot – but their bond has come with a terrible cost. Now they can no longer exist on the same plane at the same time. Reunited at last, the pair now face a love story warped by power and fate.

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Carlos Magno

THE MERC WITH THE MUTATED MOUTH…HUNGERS!

X YEARS LATER, and the virus ravaging the Revelation Territories has finally made Wade Wilson into what he always wanted to be – a mutant! But not like this – NOT LIKE THIS! Deadpool's healing factor is on overdrive, his mind a passenger in a body that hungers…and cannot be sated, unless he devours the life force of mutants! His next targets are the new blood known as Fearless, Magni, Kid Man-Thing and Fantastica. It's Deadpool like you've never seen On Sale 10/29

Written by Jason Loo

Art by Sergio Dávila

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST…HATED AND FEARED!

X YEARS LATER, Earth still needs the Avengers…but what happens when those who are left have transformed into mutants?! Dani Moonstar leads a new team of Avengers (Hawkeye, Vision, Water Widow, Shang-Chi, Variable Man and Cannonball) to protect the planet! But can these "X-Vengers" protect all of Earth, including the Revelation Territories?! On Sale 10/29

