Code 45 #1 & Misfitz Clubhouse #1 in Scout Comics May 2022 Solicits

Coming from Scout Comics in May 2022 solicits and solicitations, whether Diamond or Lunar, launching a new series about dragons underneath the streets of Montreal, in Code 45 #1 from Benjamin Hunting and Joe Ng, as well as Misfitz Clubhouse #1 by Steph Cannon, Matt Knowles and Rahil Moshin about kids at play…

CODE 45 #1 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

MAR221881

(W) Benjamin Hunting (A) Joe Ng

There are dragons lurking in the tunnels beneath Montreal's city streets – at least that's the rumor that confronts new metro driver Vanessa. Terrified by these mysterious and horrifying apparitions, the night shift turns to self-medication, losing the ability to tell the difference between reality and fantasy. Pulled in deep by the underground raves that blast through the system's abandoned stations, Vanessa quickly finds herself on the verge of crossing into a dark world she never knew existed.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MISFITZ CLUBHOUSE #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

MAR221887

(W) Steph Cannon, Matt Knowles (A / CA) Rahil Moshin

Scoot Imprint: All-ages shenanigans for the whole family! Stig and Meeky are best friends. Along with their companions, a sloth (Slothie) and a ferret (Ferry), they have some of the wildest adventures imaginable! Pure fun and good-spirited hijinks await! Aliens and pirates may only be as far away as a laundry basket, the old pinball machine in the garage, or even speeding along in their wagon! Fans of Saturday morning cartoons will love this new heartwarming series!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BROKEN EYE #2

SCOUT COMICS

MAR221880

(W) Martin Etxeberria, Xabier Etxeberria (A) Inaki Arenas

Judge Gibson receives a package in his office: it's the hand of his assistant, Cowen. The other hand? It's in Seamus's fridge. Meanwhile, IRA members Brendan and O'Donnell debate working for Delporte in a Liverpool pub, but they need the weapons. In Cowen's agenda, they find a name: "Queen Victoria." What's next? It's time to go see her.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CULT OF IKARUS #4 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

MAR221882

(W) Jenna Lyn Wright (A) Karl Slominski

No big deal, just a blood-soaked showdown for the fate of humanity between the oldest sect of vampires on the planet and one lone half-vamp, half-human hybrid. The stakes have never been higher. Stakes. Get it?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DISTORTED #3

SCOUT COMICS

MAR221883

(W) Salvatore Vivenzio (A) Gabriele Falzone

Tom and Brennar's paths finally cross, and Tom realizes he's not the only one hunting down the Distorted. The detective hired by Elisa is forced to accept that he has been used as a puppet. Meanwhile, James and Murphy hone their skills so that they can understand the extent of their powers. Fed up with the status quo, James decides to take matters into his own hands. He wants to use their abilities to change his life.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

MAR221884

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

Midnight Western Theatre is an anthology series of tales spanning across the turbulent 1860's of the United States of America. It is a time where rights have been wronged! Where the guilty plague the innocent! Where man and beast have little difference! However, this new frontier has far more dangerous threats than the folly of man! Threats that are mysterious! Strange! Deadly! In such a chaotic era, who is brave enough to face these most dastardly beings? Enter our heroes: the blackclad adventurer Ortensia Thomas and her right-hand man Alexander Wortham! Together, they must confront the monsters no one else can on this journey of blood, betrayal, and self-discovery!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 14.99

RECOUNT PREAMBLE CVR A GIL LOPEZ

SCOUT COMICS

MAR221885

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Gil Lopez

Scout's hit series is back! Set years before the shocking events of The Recount, Preamble details the life of Phil Pontus, the tragic death of his mother, his military service and subsequent decision to enter politics, his assent to the office of Vice President, and the terrible events that culminated in his assumption of leadership of a terrorist group known only as "The Masses."

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 5.99

RECOUNT PREAMBLE CVR B 10 COPY SILVERBAX UNLOCK

SCOUT COMICS

MAR221886

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Gil Lopez (CA) Bryan Silverbax

Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of RECOUNT: PREAMBLE unlocks unlimited orders of Cover B by BRYAN SILVERBAX. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits