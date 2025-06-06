Comics Folk React To... Elon Musk And Donald Trump's Fanboy Rampage

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: donald trump, elon musk

America is currently going through another Civil War, and not one in which it is revealed Captain America doesn't know what MySpace is. Instead, it's the bustup between Zaphod Beeblebrox himself, President Donald Trump and Man In The Shack, Elon Musk. Musk says that files concerning Jeffrey Epstein haven't been published because Trump is in them. Trump looked at terminating all of Musk's federal contracts and subsidies. Musk called for Trump to be impeached, then claimed he was responsible for Trump's election wins. Steve Bannon called for Musk to be deported as an illegal immigrant. And then Tesla lost $150 billion in value in one day. But what people really want to know is… what are comic book creators saying about all this? Here are a few examples from social media right now…

Mark Brooks: "Hey, who ordered the Temu Civil War?… I never thought the leopard would eat its OWN face! And just like that, all the MAGA bot accounts suddenly go silent. Thanks Elmo, I guess."

Scott Adams: "The first rule of persuasion is getting attention for your topic. Elon's score: A+ Ordinary complaining about the BBB wasn't getting anything done. The country was (is) sleepwalking into a debt disaster. Now we're paying attention. Put Stephen Miller and Elon Musk in the same room and turn on the camera, please. We're all ears."

Brian Cronin: "On the one hand, being "in the Epstein files" is absolutely meaningless, and it's frankly outrageous to use it to insinuate wrongdoing by someone. On the other hand, Trump posted the other day that Biden was, like, a f-cking clone or a cyborg or some stupid sh-t, so it's hard to give a sh-t about Musk being a dick to Trump."

Jimmy Palmiotti: "Cry babies. Children. Fighting like teenagers. One our actual President. The other a billionaire that payed for a government job. Both should be ashamed. I did not vote for him or this. We are an Embarrassment to the WORLD… Elon really has nothing to lose at this point- so I see this going in some crazy directions soon. The President meanwhile looks worse than ever and fragile- again- we are seeing the people closest to him turn on him, just like the first time he was in office. My opinion."

David Macho: "Elon only sees his company's sales, especially Tesla, have all gone to the sh-tter… he only cares about the money."

Dominic Frisby: "Well, I don't know about you, but I'm Team Elon.

Jonathan Hedrick: "Trump said he will impose 100% tariffs on Elon unless he apologizes for being a meany.

Kyrun Silva: "So who had Steve Bannon telling Donald Trump to deport Elon Musk on their 2025 F'ed up Bingo Card?

R Perry "Elon is a true patriot. He saw all his work cutting wasteful spending going to the rich that wont have to pay any taxes on their ill-gotten gain . Elon was LIED To.. that is why he is pissed off. Elon was betrayed. He was told find me things to cut. Elon did. He was told it was to balance the budget. He found out it was to pay for tax cuts for the rich and to line their pockets… why are people quick to dismiss the fact Elon hates this Bill. It took his Doge cuts to give tax breaks to the wealthy? Shouldnt all americans be upset? The Rich should have to sacrifice too. During the original Tariffs in the 1930's the wealthy had tax rates from 43 to 73%… I think Elon didnt realize the Trump he put in Power is in power now. Elon spent billions and it doesnt guarantee loyalty. Trump said help me cut frivolous spending. He didnt know Trumps plan was to spend the savings frivolously on tax cuts for the wealthy"

Adam Santino: "Musk and Trump going to war has done nothing but let all the corrupt bureaucrats that have destroyed the US know that all they have to do is wait until the midterms. Trump will be rendered nearly toothless and all this will have been sound and fury."

Gail Simone: "Wow, broken hearted Elon stans are being HILARIOUS right now. It's like they found out Popeye was fake."

Brian Keene: "I am enjoying watching Trump and Elon go at each other like two sp*stic howler monkeys half blind with syphilis and locked into a death match."

Jordan Gibson: "*strolls past trump/elon cartoon dust cloud licking a big lollipop and tosses in a bowie knife"

Valerie D'Orazio: "Ok, so my next prediction is that the Trump administration/dyed-in-the-wool GOPs will start casting the savant tech bros/Musk supporters as "dangerously weird" geek losers who watch "immoral" anime & should be beaten up during lunchtime by the jocks."

‪Derf Backderf‬: "Kirby foresaw everything. In 1970, Jack created Morgan Edge, a cruel corporate CEO that was now Clark Kent's boss. The ruthless Edge was secretly the head of Intergang. Jack was interested in organized crime gaining a foothold in corporate America – particularly a giant media conglomerate."

Ron Marz: "I think my decision to stay on this hellsite is now vindicated in sheer entertainment value."

