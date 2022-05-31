ComiXology Remove In App Purchase On Android

It has been gone from iOS for some time. But now it's being dropped for Android users as well. ComiXology readers will no longer be able to purchase comics when using the Android ComiXology App.

As a ComiXology user, I just got the following message;

To remain in compliance with updated Google Play Store policies, the option to buy comics, graphic novels, or manga or subscribe to Kindle Unlimited will no longer be available in the Comixology app for Android with the release of app version 4.0.1. You can continue to read books in your library, read samples, and browse within the app but will need to visit the website – amazon.co.uk/comixology – on your preferred web browser to buy new content or to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited. 3 ways to get comics to read in the Comixology app for Android

1. Visit amazon.co.uk/comixology to buy titles to read in the app.

2. Add titles to your list (tap the heart icon), and buy on amazon.co.um/wishlist later.

3. Access over 20,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga in the app with Kindle Unlimited (amazon.co.uk/ku). Thanks

The Comixology team

I guess American customers will be told they can also use ComiXology Unlimited as well as it is still only available in the US – and has twice as many comics as KindleUnlimited. The change is likely to avoid paying Google Play fees on each purchase made on its Android apps, and that's the reason Amazon/ComiXology stopped allowing it on Apple iOS devices a few years ago.

It is notable that the ComiXology app has been improving in recent weeks after its recent disastrous relaunch earlier in the year, but this change is unlikely to make it many new friends. And now Android users get to experience what Apple users have known for quite some time.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amazon, android, comixology, google