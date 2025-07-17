Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Oni Press, san diego comic con | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, sdcc

Cult Of The Lamb Returns To Oni Press In October With A Schism Special

Cult Of The Lamb returns to Oni Press in October with a Schism Special by Alex Paknadel and Troy Little for San Diego Comic-Con

The expansion of Massive Monster and Devolver Digital's video game returns in comic book form with creators Alex Paknadel and Troy Little and a new quest. Cult Of The Lamb: Schism Special #1 is to be published by Oni Press in October as a 48-page one-shot and previewed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 in a week and a bit. The first series did rather well… odds are this will too.

CULT OF THE LAMB: SCHISM SPECIAL #1

WRITTEN BY ALEX PAKNADEL

ART BY TROY LITTLE

COVER A BY PEACH MOMOKO

COVER B BY TROY LITTLE

FOIL FULL ART VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO ($9.99)

RED SKETCH ALSO AVAILABLE

ON SALE OCTOBER 29, 2025 | $7.99| 48 PAGES |

In the aftermath of their first and closest follower's sacrifice, Lamb continues the bloody quest to defeat the Bishops of the Old Faith, but they lack the conviction to tend their growing flock back at the cult. More potential followers are rescued by the day, but with no one to indoctrinate them, Lamb's power stagnates and The One Who Waits becomes weary of his earthly vessel's resistance to the full power and responsibility of the Red Crown. When famine strikes the cult, a challenger to Lamb's mantle emerges, and a new struggle begins . . .

As The Lamb wills it, so shall it be done! The epic cycle of sacrifice, death and rebirth spinning out of the worldwide video game blockbuster continues this October in the CULT OF THE LAMB: SCHISM SPECIAL #1 – featuring heretically curated cast of covers by Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men) and Troy Little (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas)! This one-shot follows the sensational miniseries CULT OF THE LAMB: THE FIRST VERSE, which was beloved by fans and critics alike.

