Daredevil Gang War #1 Features 1st Appearance Of… Someone (Spoilers)

She's mentioned in the solicitations for Daredevil Gang War #2. She's on the cover of #3. But she actually appears in the first issue...

She's mentioned in the solicitations for Daredevil Gang War #2. She's on the cover of Daredevil: Gang War #3. But she actually appears in the first issue of Daredevil Gang War, published tomorrow by Marvel Comics. Or right now, on the Kindle in Australia. Here's the Daredevil Gang War #3 cover…

Here's the Daredevil: Gang War #2 description. "Elektra has her hands full to begin with – but a dangerous new player with powerful and lethal abilities and skills to match Elektra's own explodes into the fray!" And here are a few spoilers from Daredevil: Gang War #1 out tomorrow by Erica Schultz and Sergio Davila.

I mean, not like we are any the wiser… but Elektra Natchios, the new Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, has some competition beyond Matt Murdock, it seems.

Okay, so expect Daredevil Gang War #1 to go back to print with that splash as the second printing cover, yes? You might want to pick up the first printing from comic stores tomorrow and learn some more…

Because I don't think these folk in Luke Cage: Gang War #2, also out tomorrow, will have a scooby as to what is going on here…

DAREDEVIL GANG WAR #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230586

(W) Erica Schultz (A/CA) Sergio Davila

THE HEAT IS ON IN HELL'S KITCHEN!

ELEKTRA NATCHIOS, former assassin turned DAREDEVIL, has been recruited by the Amazing Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell's Kitchen's annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang – the HEAT – whose violent schemes from the pages of DAREDEVIL unfold!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $4.99

DAREDEVIL GANG WAR #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230834

(W) Erica Schultz (A/CA) Sergio Davila

AS GANG WAR RAGES ON, A NEW PLAYER EMERGES!

New York City's criminal element stands poised to tear itself and the entire island to pieces with only Elektra standing between them and the citizens of Hell's Kitchen! Fighting against foes first seen in Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's first explosive chapter of DAREDEVIL, Elektra has her hands full to begin with – but a dangerous new player with powerful and lethal abilities and skills to match Elektra's own explodes into the fray! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

DAREDEVIL GANG WAR #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230621

(W) Erica Schultz (A/CA) Sergio Davila

GANG WAR CONTINUES!

For the first time in her life, Elektra may be out of her depth! With the city engulfed in violence and chaos, she's the only thing standing between the people of Hell's Kitchen and a bloodthirsty criminal conspiracy!

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

LUKE CAGE GANG WAR #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230605

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) Caanan White

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS!

This city needs a hero more than it needs a mayor! In the midst of a turbulent GANG WAR, Luke Cage goes undercover and takes his battle to the streets to track down a new generation of SPIDER-SLAYERS. But he won't be alone: CLOAK & DAGGER, JESSICA JONES and DANNY RAND guest-star!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $3.99

