Dark Ages #2 Preview: Inside the Pyramid of Darkness

Marvel continues ripping off the plot of the 1980s episode of GI Joe: A Real American Hero called The Pyramid of Darkness in Dark Ages #2, in stores on Wednesday. Can Marvel's heroes survive in a world without technology? Let us ask you this: could you survive the weekend without your iPhone? Yeah, this is gonna be a tough one for the heroes. Check out a preview below.

It has been years since the age of technology ended in a single moment, like a switch had been flicked to off for an entire planet. Now Earth's heroes attempt to bring humanity together in the darkness. X-Men and Avengers, vigilantes and villains all work together to create something better. But something darker than the night is descending on the world. Our post-apocalyptic world is about to face Apocalypse. RATED T+

