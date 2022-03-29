Dark Horse Looks Past Uranus with Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos

Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler will bring the original graphic novel Orgasms from an Ancient Cosmos to Dark Horse Comics later this year. Sweet! It's about time we got a decent space erotica comic. I mean, when was the last time that… what's that? It's Organisms, not Orgasms? Well what the hell fun is that?! Okay, fine. Announced in a press release, Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos will be written and illustrated by Zahler, who will also probably produce an original soundtrack for the graphic novel, direct its movie adaptation, and bake cookies to hand out at its book signings.

"My first artistic interest was illustration, and after writing eight novels, recording nine albums, and directing three movies, it was a pleasure to draw once more," said Zahler in the press release. "In this graphic novel, which is my second, I explore morally complex characters, intimate human drama, large-scale world building, and speculative science. I began working on the piece at the very beginning of lockdown and finished more than a year later when I received my first vaccine. Creating 'Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos' was an incredibly gratifying experience, and I'm thrilled to have it published by Dark Horse Comics, whose books I've read since the eighties."

Here's the synopsis for Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos:

An alien spacecraft the size of a city materializes over the Pacific Ocean and the nations of the world jointly engage this enigmatic and incommunicative visitor with force. This battle results in large-scale destruction on both sides, but does not answer any of the questions that will haunt humanity: What are these utterly inhuman creatures? Where did they come from? Why did they choose to visit our planet? And . . . most importantly. . . are more forces on the way? For the bereaved billionaire Carlton Land, renowned biologist Aimee O'Donnell, and the brilliant, but blunt USAAF Chief Scientist Kenneth Yamazaki, these questions must be answered in order to safeguard the future of the human race. Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos collects the original graphic novel published in an oversized hardcover format written and illustrated by S. Craig Zahler. It will be available everywhere books are sold October 18, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos will retail for $29.99.