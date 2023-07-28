Posted in: Comics | Tagged: j scott campbell, simon bisley, Swimsuit

DC Comics' Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Includes Variant Centrefolds

Most comics these days have variant covers. Some have variant endings. Well, the G'Nort Illustrated Swimsuit Edition from DC Comics contains variant centrefolds, Poison Ivy by Jen Bartel, Nightwing and Barbara Gordon by Jorge Jiménez and Alejandro Sánchez, and G'nort himself, by Simon Bisley.

And DC Comics is suggesting you take photos of yourselves in bikins and trunks as well, saying "Thanks to the magic of comics, you can join in the beach blanket fun by recreating J. Scott Campbell & Tanya Lehoux's variant cover for yourself! Grab a friend, pull on your swimsuit, hit the beach with your copy of G'nort's Illustrated, and snap a photo—the back cover of G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition features the same "Gotham Magazine" artwork that Batman holds over his face on the front!" Why am I getting flashbacks to the cover shoot for Marvel's Trouble comic?

G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition collects the swimsuit variant covers from DC, by the likes of Steve Orlando, Paul Pelletier, Norm Rapmund, Adriano Lucas, Amanda Conner, Paul Pelletier, Nicola Scott, Mikel Janín, Jeff Dékal, Daniel Sampere, Gleb Melnikov, Derrick Chew, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Emanuela Lupacchino, Joëlle Jones, Megan Huang, Terry Dodson, Babs Tarr, Pete Woods, Joe Quinones, Hélène Lenoble, Otto Schmidt, Michael Allred, Sweeney Boo, David Talaski, Jenny Frison as well as Rob Leigh's Midnighter and Apollo story Out There from DC Cybernetic Summer, and a new 8-page story Baewatch featuring The Penguin—clad in the tightest bathing trunks you can imagine—by Julie Benson and Shawna Benson with art by Meghan Hetrick, Marissa Louise and Steve Wands.

Natasha Irons, Supergirl, Superboy and Power Girl by Otto Schmidt, Catwoman by Terry and Rachel Dodson, Harley Quinn by Hélène Lenoble, Wonder Woman by Jenny Frison, Aquaman by David Talaski, Nubia by Derrick Chew, Batman by Mikel Janín, Nightwing by Nicola Scott, Poison Ivy by Sweeney Boo, Batman and Superman by Babs Tarr, G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covers by Adam Hughes (variant) and Pablo Villalobos (1:25 variant)

You may know G'nort as the bumbling Green Lantern who protects Space Sector 68. Then again, you may not know G'nort at all. Whatever the case, get ready to see him in his newest role as host and proprietor of this very special swimsuit edition comic! Join our favorite fuzzball as he showcases some of our best swimsuit covers and our most swim-tacular stories! From the Flash in a Speed Force Speedo to Batman in a bat(hing) suit, this very special one-shot is summer fun from (bikini) top to (bikini) bottom. Also collecting some of the steamiest swimsuit covers from DC's best talent, all in one place for the very first time!

