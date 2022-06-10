DC Reveals Black Adam Justcie Society Creative Teams

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool looked at the upcoming Black Adam – The Justice Society Files, being published by DC Comics in the run-up to October confirmed to be part of the DC Extended Universe canon and prequels to Black Adam. We now have the full creative teams and character line-ups, as well as the photo covers featuring the actors from Black Adam in their roles.

After 5000 years of imprisonment, Black Adam is ready to impose his unique version of order on the modern world. The only thing standing in his way are the heroes of The Justice Society – Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone and Atom Smasher. In the months leading to the films' release, fans will want to learn all they can about these DC Super Heroes, as well as Teth-Adam, the man who becomes Black Adam, and DC will be on hand to provide that knowledge with Black Adam – The Justice Society Files. Black Adam – The Justice Society Files are a series of one-shot comic books profiling the members of The Justice Society, their backgrounds, and connections to Black Adam, leading up to the movie. Each issue features a main story by writer Cavan Scott, plus a backup story by Bryan Q. Miller charting the path of Teth-Adam, from slave, to prisoner, to becoming the titular antihero. In addition to breathtaking cover art by Kaare Andrews, each issue of Black Adam – The Justice Society Files features a photo variant cover of the actors portraying The Justice Society, in their fantastic movie costumes –Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), and Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate).

Here are the titles and creative teams revealed so far.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1, written by Cavan Scott, pencilled by Scot Eaton, inked by Norm Rapmund, coloured by Andrew Dalhouse "in this tale of Hawkman, an archeologist who is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince and the leader of the Justice Society" for the 5th of July.

BLACK ADAM JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES HAWKMAN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A KAARE ANDREWS

(W) Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller (A) Scot Eaton, Marco Santucci, Norm Rapmund (CA) Kaare Andrews

Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here. Also in this issue: As a pivotal moment in the life of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern-day Kahndaq meets a new hero—antiquities professor by day, cultural recovery specialist by night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she's about to liberate a sacred totem from the wrong interested party—Intergang!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1 written by Cavan Scott with art by Maria Laura Sanapo and Arif Prianto "places DC's human whirlwind center stage" for the 2nd of August.

BLACK ADAM JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES CYCLONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A KAARE ANDREWS

(W) Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller (A) Maria Laura Sanapo, Marco Santucci (CA) Kaare Andrews

When she was young, Maxine Hunkel dreamed of flying with the Justice Society. Now she finally has the powers and the opportunity…but will she say yes? Guest starring Hawkman on the road to Black Adam! Plus, continuing the Teth-Adam backup story: trouble hits home for Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang mercenaries invade the hallowed halls of her university, on the hunt for the sacred totem she liberated—but what strange metal is the idol made from, and why does Intergang need it so badly?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher #1 written by Cavan Scott with art by Travis Mercer and John Kalisz "spotlights the size-changing powerhouse of The Justice Society" for the 6th of September.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Doctor Fate #1 written by Scott with art by Jesus Merino and Ulises Arreola for the 4th of October.