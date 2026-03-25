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DC's KO Hits Superman, Justice League, Harley Quinn & Flash (Spoilers)

How the impact of DC's K.O. is hitting Superman #36, Justice League Unlimited #17, Harley Quinn #60 and Flash #31 today (Spoilers)

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Today sees the publication of Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry, Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora, The Flash #31 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry and Harley Quinn #60 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares, all in the wake of  DC's K.O. And it turns out that some of the characters had visions of the future as a result…

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

With Aquaman gaining more intergalactic vision as Emperor Aquaman, and Cyborgh integrating aspects of the Heart Of Omega into his own workings…

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

And Hawkman looks like he may be burning his wings in months to come…

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

While Captain Marvel, Shazam, The Captain, Billy Batson is having a harsher look at what he is capable of…

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

And yes, Superman is missing, Not that Lois Lane is worried.

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Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

She has been here before. A lot.

DC KO
Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

And it also seems that some of the villains have equally been affected, given a greater sense of perspective…

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

And more of a chance to, maybe, not be the bad guys…

DC KO
The Flash #31 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Tar Pit is getting two chances, it seems. Flash has his own K.O. visions to deal with, a little more immediate than the others…

DC KO
The Flash #31 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

But if he gets a reputation for being able to see the immediate future and get there inj time, well, people be people…

DC KO
The Flash #31 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Talking of which, Superboy Prime is out in the big world now.

DC KO
Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

And he has plans beyond the usual slaughter. He needs to do what he knows best.

DC KO
Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

I mean, they are letting anyone into the Justice League now, it shouldn't be too hard…

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

…because Darkseid is still coming.

DC KO
Harley Quinn #60 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares

And just as many folk have been affected by the events of K.O. people are preparing for it in different ways.

DC KO
Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

Being signed up as new members of the Justice League.

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Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Or finding gainful employment.

DC KO
Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Who needs Superman when you have Superboy-Prime working in the Metropolis lookalike of Midtown Comics? f Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry, Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora, The Flash #31 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry and Harley Quinn #60 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares, all all published today.

  • Justice League Unlimited #17 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry
    In the aftermath of DC K.O., the Justice League has to work even harder to protect mankind—and that means it's time for new blood to face new challenges! Who will join Wonder Woman and Batman to lead the new JLU?
  • Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
    After the shocking events of DC K.O., Superman is missing. But one hero steps up to take his place…Superboy Prime?! Normally, Prime has only been part of massive DC events, but now he gets a real shot at showing the world he can be just as great a hero as Superman! Superstar artist Dan Mora returns to Superman for an action-packed and fun adventure that changes the face of the DC Universe!
  • The Flash #31 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry
    Wally West: father, husband, and fastest man alive. And now with DC K.O. in the rearview mirror, Wally can finally relax and live his best life. Or can he? Because an awful lot of people are suddenly relying on the Flash to save them—and intentionally putting themselves in danger to ensure that he does! Something sinister is happening behind the scenes…and Wally is right in the crosshairs. Also in this issue: shenanigans! Science! And the debut of an all-new all-star creative team for the Scarlet Speedster!
  • Harley Quinn #60 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares 
    My body is full of DC K.O. energy! After the thrilling conclusion of our latest cross-over, I've got a new lease on life—and it's darker and grittier than ever! You know Batman? Well, you can call me Batquinn now! I'm like Batman, but I do things…a little differently! Bricks are gonna be flying tonight, baby!!!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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