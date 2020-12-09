Death of Peter Parker in Today's Amazing Spider-Man #54 (Spoilers)

Peter Parker seems to be taking it out on Kindred that everyone guessed that Kindred was somehow Harry Osborn months and months ago, in today's Amazing Spider-Man #54. In a rather physical fashion.

But not quite as physical as Kindred gets with Peter Parker, battering him to death, quite literally. This issue featured the unequivocal death of Peter Parker, Spider-Man at the hands of Harry Osborrn. In quite an ugly fashion.

But Harry Osborn, this Kindred, is a denizen of Hell, a soul who rose through the ranks as a demon and now has power and dominion in this world, with a mission to torture Spider-Man by getting involved with all his friends, and then letting Spider-Man's own actions in response, lead to their harm. So since he does cause harm to Peter Parker by, you know, murdering him, he puts that right too.

And brings him back to life, rips him back from hell. Again and again and again. Well with all that guilt still hanging over him about Uncle Ben, hell is the only place he can go, I guess. And it does, again, suggest that this storyline will deal with the Mephisto marriage situation more explicitly than before… and it's been enough to bump those numbers again.

Will Peter Parker have to make yet another deal with a devil to get out of this situation, or is he done with that kind of thing now, even if he can actually remember?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 LR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200577

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

• The punishment of Spider-Man at the hands of Kindred continues.

• But Kindred isn't just punishing Spider-Man anymore…

Rated T In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99