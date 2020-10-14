Speculation Over *That* Amazing Spider-Man #50 Ending, Were We Right?

Today sees the big reveal of Kindred in Amazing Spider-Man #50. Or at least half of the reveal. We know who – just. We don't yet know why or how. But Bleeding Cool has been making some speculation of late and now it all comes into play. There are spoilers ahead. Big, whopping spoilers – but we also may still be utterly wrong. Your call how you play it. But let's run one of these just in case.

Okay, so Amazing Spider-Man #50 finds Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin at the feet of the Sin-Eater, plucked from hell, working for Kindred, making the world's villains change, and be aware of their sins.

Describing Kindred as "the boy". Well, there was no other option at this point was there. And as Sin-Eater does what Spider-Man failed to stop him doing, knowing there was something far more sinister behind it all..

….so Osborn is transformed. Could this be a permanent change for the character going forward? If he survives, that is?

But Spider-Man is already seeing Doctor Strange for help against Kindred,

He may be talking about Kindred, Sin-Eater and Norman Osborn. But not really. Because Spider-Man did make a very different deal with a demonic entity, Mephisto. And, in One More Day by Joe Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, Spider-Man saved the life of Aunt May, removed his outed secret identity from the world and brought Harry Osborn back to life, at the cost of his marriage to Mary Jane Watson, deleted from continuity like that.

Bleeding Cool previously speculated that Kindred is the pre-One More Day version of Harry Osborn who died and went to Hell. And who fought through Hell to return to life, even when there was a Brand New Harry Osborn filling his place in the Marvel Universe, courtesy of Mephisto. After all Kindred had quite a fascination and knowledge of Peter Parker, Spider-Man and associated hangers-on. Remember this from a pre-lockdown Amazing Spider-Man #37?

And today, on the final page – some of that is confirmed. Click here for the big reveal. That's just the who. But as for the how, why or what – will Bleeding Cool be as on the ball as we were with Secret Empire?

Amazing Spider-Man #50 is published this week…

