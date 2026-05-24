Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: Circuit Breaker, conan, fugitive doctor, UFO Grendizer

Doctor Who & UFO Robot Grendizer in Titan's August 2026 Full Solicits

Titan Comics' August 2026 full solicits, with UFO Robot Grendizer, the Worst Man from Brandt&Stein, Tank Girl, Conan, Doctor Who and more

Article Summary Titan Comics August 2026 full solicits launch UFO Robot Grendizer #1, reviving the classic Mazinger mecha saga.

Doctor Who, Conan, Solomon Kane, Black Star, Blade Runner and Gun Honey lead Titan’s packed August 2026 slate.

Tank Girl gets a 35th anniversary one-shot by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett, alongside Brandt&Stein’s Worst Man.

Titan Comics August 2026 solicits also feature Conan omnibuses, manga releases, Star Wars Insider and more.

Titan Comics has dropped their August 2026 full solicits and solicitations, with UFO Robot Grendizer, the long-awaited sequel of the seventies Mazinger mecha franchise, The Worst Man graphic novel from Brandt&Stein, a Tank Girl Summer Special with Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett, and more Conan, Gun Honey, Doctor Who, Black Star, and more…

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER #1 (OF 4)

56 pages • $4.99 • August 5, 2026

Writer: Xavier Dorison

Artist: Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac & Yoann Guillo

DUKE FLEED'S STORY CONTINUES IN THIS LONG-AWAITED SEQUEL TO THE SEMINAL MAZINGER MECHA FRANCHISE! The war between the forces of Vega and Grendizer is but a distant memory. But from the confines of space, the Ruin Division emerges with the most powerful Saucer Beast: THE HYDRAGON. Under siege, pilot Duke Fleed has no choice but join the fight and reawaken the Mighty Robot Grendizer or risk the world he once fought so hard to protect.

Covers by:

Cover A: Derrick Chew

Cover B: Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac & Yoann Guillo

Cover C: Takeshi Miyazawa

Cover D: Colm Griffin

Cover E Blueprint: Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac & Yoann Guillo

TANK GIRL "SUMMER LOVE SENSATION" 35th ANNIVERSARY COMIC (ONE-SHOT)

40 pages • $5.99 • August 5, 202

Writer: Alan Martin

Artist: Jamie Hewlett

A complete, stand-alone story by creators Jamie Hewlett (Gorillaz) and Alan Martin, originally published in Deadline Magazine 1990. Collecting all four and a half episodes – read the whole stupid story in one go! Forget The Odyssey, this is an Idiodicy of epic proportions. Contains unseen photos of Jamie Hewlett riding a Raleigh Chopper bike on Worthing beach, summer 1990.

Covers by:

Cover A: Jamie Hewlett

Cover B: Jamie Hewlett

Cover C: Jamie Hewlett – Virgin Cardstock Variant ($7.99)

Cover D: Jamie Hewlett – Foil Variant ($15.99)

CONAN AND DRAGONERO #4 (OF 7)

32 pages • $4.99 • August 5, 2026

Writer: Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti

Artist: Lorenzo Nuti

Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.

Covers by:

Cover A: Patch Zircher

Cover B: Lorenzo Nuti

Cover C: Patch Zircher – Virgin Cardstock Variant ($6.99)

Cover D: Patch Zircher – Foil Variant ($14.99)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #6

80 pages • $14.99 • August 12, 2026

Writer: Roy Thomas

Artist: John Buscema

Brace yourself for the riveting conclusion of one of Robert E. Howard's greatest Conan adventures ever! Yasmina is gone, taken by the vicious acolytes of the Black Circle, and only Conan can save her. But the road to their inner sanctum is treacherous, and the horrors that await Conan inside are darker than the Cimmerian can possibly imagine. The epic "People of the Black Circle" concludes in this special super-sized issue of Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged.

Covers by:

Cover A: Tony Harris

Cover B: Dan Adkins

Cover C: Kenneth Morris

Cover D: Tony Harris – Virgin Foil Variant ($

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL 12

844 pages • $125.00 • August 19, 2026

Writer: Chuck Dixon, Gerry Conway, Doug Murray

Artist: Andy Kubert, Michael Docherty

Gerry Conway and Chuck Dixon take on the lion's share of writing in this collection as they are joined by artistic luminaries Jorge Zaffino, a young Andy Kubert, Michael Docherty, Ernie Chan and more! An Omnibus full of firsts! This collection reprints for the first time Conan the Barbarian: Horn of Azoth! Originally written for the screen as Conan the Destroyer, the plot of this book ended up being so different from what the movie eventually became that Roy Thomas and Gerry Conway decided to repurpose their original work into this original graphic novel! This collection also includes the first and only Conan the Barbarian work of legendary Argentinian artist, Jorge Zaffino in the story titles "The Horned God"! Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #159-171 and Conan the Barbarian: The Horn of Azoth graphic novel (1990) Marvel Graphic Novel #59

Regular Edition Cover: Joe Jusko

Direct Market Edition Cover: Earl Norem

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #29-32 PACK

128 pages • $19.99 • August 19, 2026

Writer: Jim Zub

Artist: Doug Braithwaite

A SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK WHICH COLLECTS CONAN THE BARBARIAN #29-32 from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics. FEATURING 4 COVERS BY STORY ARC ARTIST DOUG BRAITHWAITE. Limited to 600 Copies!

Cover: Doug Braithwaite

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #34

32 pages • $4.99 • August 26, 2026

Writer: Jim Zub

Artist: Fernando Dagnino

Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!

Covers by:

Cover A: Esad Ribic

Cover B: Jesus Merino

Cover C: Nicola Scott

Cover D: Juan Alberto Hernandez

Cover E: Juan Alberto Hernandez – Virgin Cardstock ($6.99)

Cover F: Juan Alberto Hernandez – Glow in the Dark ($14.99)

Cover G: Esad Ribic – Wraparound Cardstock ($6.99)

BLACK STAR #2 (OF 5)

32 pages • $4.99 • August 26, 2026

Writer: Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer

Artist: Joe Bacardo

Written by Kristin Kreuk, star of Smallville, Murder in a Small Town and Reacher. Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone. Thrust into a secret order with designs to use their magic to build a new and better world, Dashiell discovers that their utopia may come at a horrific cost.

Covers by:

Cover A: Jenna Cha

Cover B: Joe Bacardo

Cover C: Francesca Ciregia

Cover D: Jenna Cha – Inks Cardstock Variant ($6.99)

Cover E: Jenna Cha – Glow in the Dark Variant ($14.99)

DOCTOR WHO: CIRCUIT BREAKER #2 (OF 2)

48 pages • $6.99 • August 5, 2026

Writer: Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya

Artist: Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi

The Doctor travels to the war-ravaged world of Skaro as she battles the Daleks with the fate of their Kaled forebears at stake!

Cover A: Nipuni

Cover B: Photo

Cover C: Kit Wallis

Cover D: Flops

Cover E: Flops – Color Your Own

SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #2 (OF 4)

32 pages • $4.99 • August 5, 2026

Writer: Patch Zircher

Artist: Patch Zircher

SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all. Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call.

Covers by:

Cover A: Liam Sharp

Cover B: Patch Zircher

Cover C: Marco Rudy

Cover D: Leonardo Manco

Cover E: Liam Sharp – Virgin Cardstock Variant ($6.99)

Cover F: Marco Rudy – Virgin Foil Variant ($14.99)

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: TO LOSE IS TO WIN #4 (OF 4)

32 pages • $4.99 • August 12, 2026

Writer: Nancy A. Collins

Artist: Mariano Taibo

While deployed years ago in a Kalanthia conflict zone, Mead and her Replicant partner Stix were betrayed by a traitor within the corporation they fought for. Left for dead, the pair managed to escape back to Earth, to seek justice in Tokyo. Caught up in a yakuza turf war involving dangerous bootleg Replicants, Stix confronts Rumiko, an enigmatic Blade Runner dispatched by the Tyrell Corp to investigate the Cheshire Group, which is pursuing the creation of a deadly new generation of Replicants.

Covers by:

Cover A: Jakub Rebelka

Cover B: Ito

Cover C: Piotr Kowalski

Cover D: Ito – Virgin Cardstock Variant ($6.99)

GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN #3 (OF 4)

32 pages • $4.99 • August 19, 2026

Writer: Charles Ardai

Artist: Ang Hor Kheng

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

Covers by:

Cover A: Sozomaika

Cover B: Tehani Farr

Cover C: Cosplay Cardstock Variant ($6.99)

Cover D: Ang Hor Kheng

Cover E: Rare Tempter – Wraparound Nude/Clothed Bagged Variant ($10)

Cover F: Chris Wahl

Cover G: Sozomaika – Wraparound Nude/Clothed Bagged Variant ($10)

Cover H: Sozomaika – Virgin Nude Bagged Variant ($10)

Cover I: Sozomaika – Foil Variant ($14.99)

Cover J: Tehani Farr – Nude Bagged Variant ($10)

Cover K: Tehani Farr – Foil Variant ($14.99)

Cover L: Chris Wahl – Virgin Cardstock Variant ($6.99)

WORST MAN

240 pages • $24.99 • August 26, 2026

Writer: Brandt&Stein

Artist: Brandt&Stein

A professional 'Worst Man', Radcliffe Raleigh is hired by the Mother of the Bride and merciless tech mogul Valentina McElligott, to stop the wedding of her youngest daughter. With the price of failure being his life and less than 32 hours till "I do", Rad's ready to pull out every trick in his arsenal to stop the wedding and save his skin – until he meets Best Man and beef cake, Chris Kafka. Determined to keep the Best Man close for…. uh… purely professional reasons, Rad quickly realizes he may be on the wrong side of the aisle and the only 'mistake' needing to be rectified is of his own making. But with sick guests, a ruined dress, and the smell of a conspiracy wafting from the vol-au-vents, is it too late for Radcliffe to get the ceremony back on track?

Cover: Brandt&Stein

STAR WARS INSIDER THE HIGH REPUBLIC SURVIVORS OF THE STORMWALL TRADE EDITION

112 pages • $14.99 • August 5, 2026

Writer: Lydia Kang, Alyssa Wong

Artist: Jake Lunt Davies

Following the destruction of Starlight Beacon and the expansion of Marchion Ro's galaxy-splitting Stormwall, the crew of the Aurie, a lone Republic Longbeam, find themselves lost in the Occlusion Zone. Meanwhile, a Jedi Padawan searches for a route through the impenetrable barrier.

COLORI COLORE CREARE VOL 1

176 pages • $12.99 • August 26, 2026

Writer: Kozue Amano

Artist: Kozue Amano

The quiet island town of Onobori is hidden from the world by a noren—a traditional curtain that veils it from the ordinary. Here lives Aka, a gentle, innocent girl living in a windmill coffee shop with her grandfather. Life flows peacefully, until a chance encounter with a giant black cat draws her into a subtle, spellbinding journey. As moments of quiet beauty unfold around her, Aka begins to stitch together the vibrant threads of a future shaped by kindness, connection, and wonder.

Cover: Kozue Amano

TOXIC SUPER BEASTS VOL 4

192 pages • $13.99 • August 26, 2026

Writer: Nykken

Artist: Nykken

THE FINAL EARTH-SHAKING SHOWDOWN WHERE EVERY SECRET COMES TO LIFE With humanity's survival on the brink, the team hurtles into battle carrying scars from past losses, unanswered questions, and the volatile tempers of witches who each harbor secrets of their own. As the conflict intensifies, Dr. Kisaragi uncovers the long-buried truth behind the Ward Office, its hidden experiments, and the origins of the Super Beasts. What he learns forces him to question everything, the mission, the monsters, and even the people fighting at his side.

Cover: Nykken`

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