Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Take Over Hulk Comic in November

Basically, it's a game of comic book creator musical chairs. Al Ewing leaves Immortal Hulk to write Venom with Ram V and Bryan Hitch. And Donny Cates leaves Venom to write Hulk, drawn by Ryan Ottley, most recently on Amazing Spider-Man and with a certain TV series called Invincible on Prime. Like Ewing on Venom, this will also kick off in November. With the rescheduling of Predator #1 for that month as well, it's going to be quite a November for Marvel Comics…

This November, the Hulk will return in an all-new ongoing series by acclaimed writer Donny Cates, known for his revolutionary work on VENOM and THOR, and superstar artist Ryan Ottley of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and INVINCIBLE! This unstoppable team of some of the industry's greatest talent will helm a bold new era of Hulk that begins when Bruce Banner discovers a radical way to control the monster within. Could this mark the final end of the Green Goliath? Or will the extreme solution create something new—with massive consequences? Prepare to dive deep into the very core of Hulk's rage in this thrilling epic that will explore this iconic character's incredible—and destructive—legacy in a way no one has dared to before. "Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is," Cates said. "Haha… oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You're about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry… and guess what? Well… pretty sure you're gonna like us a lot when we're angry." Fans can get their first glimpse at what's in store in this year's Free Comic Book Day title, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/HULK (2021) #1, available at participating comics shops on August 14. In the meantime, check out the main cover and stay tuned for more information on this explosive upcoming era of Hulk!