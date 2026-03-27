Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: chip zdarsky, DSTLRY, si spurrier

Dstlry's June 2026 Full Solicits Bring Back A Mischief Of Magpies

Dstlry's full June 2026 solicits leads with a relisting for the launch of A Mischief Of Magpies #1 by Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara

Article Summary Dstlry relaunches comic book publishing in June 2026 with new and relisted titles for major creators.

A Mischief Of Magpies #1 debuts, reuniting Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara for a high-fantasy adventure.

City Beneath Her Feet, White Boat, and White House Robot Romance all hit their climactic third issues.

The Big Burn and Warm Fusion collected hardcovers deliver bold new heist and sci-fi/horror stories.

Dstlry is making a move back to publishing comic books again, in their June 2026 solicits and solicitations, with relistings for the launch of A Mischief Of Magpies #1 by Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara, as well as relistings for City Beneath Her Feet #3, White Boat #3, White House Robot Romance #3, Big Burn HC and Warm Fusion HC. All previous orders are cancelled…

A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #1

BY SIMON SPURRIER AND MATÍAS BERGARA

NEW DSTLRY SERIES DEBUT FROM Simon Spurrier and Matías Bergara! Mar has a secret. Sometimes, without warning, he falls out of the world. This would be an inconvenience if his life wasn't already such a drag. When he's gone, he finds himself in an extraordinary city. A city which is also a machine, endlessly crossing a shoreless ocean. A city of two halves: the bright, bustling spires above the waves, and the beast-haunted twilight halls below. And between, clowning along the rusting beach, a troupe of anarchic magpies with all the answers but none of the questions. Recipients of the Angoulême Sélection Officielle, GLAAD Award, and multiple Eisner Award nominations, creators Simon Spurrier and Matías Bergara present a new fantasy masterpiece in the tradition of Coda and Step By Bloody Step, driving the comics medium into new, beautiful, baleful waters. For fans of THE NEVERENDING STORY, ARCANE, and THE BOY AND THE HERON.$8.99 MATURE 48 PAGES PRESTIGE

COVER A: MATÍAS BERGARA

COVER B: FÁBIO MOON

COVER C: MATÍAS BERGARA

COVER D: BILQUIS EVELY

COVER E: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER F: BLANK SKETCH

THE CITY BENEATH HER FEET #3

BY JAMES TYNION IV AND ELSA CHARRETIER

James Tynion IV (SPECTREGRAPH, Something is Killing the Children) and Elsa Charretier's (Room Service, Love Everlasting) bloody action/thriller love letter to New York City comes to its conclusion! Printed on premium uncoated interior paper that brings Elsa Charretier's dynamic artwork and Jordie Bellaire's stunning colors to vivid life. Behind every love story is a tragedy, and this tale is no different… Chased into the city's underbelly with Liz hot on her trail, Zara must use everything she's learned about the secret world of assassins to find a way to survive — and bring Jasper's killers to justice. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interiors on uncoated stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of STRANGERS IN PARADISE, KILL BILL, and MR. AND MRS. SMITH.$8.99 MATURE 48 PAGES PRESTIGE

COVER A: ELSA CHARRETIER

COVER B: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER C: ANNIE WU

COVER D: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

WHITE BOAT #3

BY SCOTT SNYDER & FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

The hit series from the acclaimed team behind Detective Comics and Night of the Ghoul comes to its dramatic conclusion! After learning the dark secrets of the mysterious island, Lee is left to decide if he wants to join these cosmic cultists or make a break for freedom. But when he's unwilling to leave his metamorphic monster of a brother behind, he will make a fateful decision that might save their necks but doom the entire planet! WHITE BOAT reunites Scott Snyder, the visionary writer who redefined comic book dread with Wytches and introduced Batman into a terrifying, cerebral era with modern noir master Francesco Francavilla for a white-knuckle descent into Lovecraftian maritime madness! Every single issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of HEREDITARY, THE HOST, JURASSIC PARK & THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU.$8.99 MATURE 48 PAGES PRESTIGE

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

COVER B: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

COVER C: PATRICK HORVATH

COVER D: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

COVER E: JEREMY BASTIAN

COVER F: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #3

BY CHIP ZDARSKY AND RACHAEL STOTT

Chip Zdarsky (TIME WAITS, Batman, Captain America) and Rachael Stott (Doctor Who, Star Trek) are back with their epic conclusion of the DSTLRY hit, White House Robot Romance! Now that the Canadians have made their move, Chef-9 races to find Service-1 before it's too late! The fate of two nations hangs in the balance in this explosive finale! Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of BLADE RUNNER, THE ISLAND, and WE STAND ON GUARD.$8.99 TEEN 48 PAGES PRESTIGE

COVER A: RACHAEL STOTT

COVER B: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

COVER C: LESLIE HUNG

COVER D: ELIZA IVANOVA

THE BIG BURN HC

STORY: JOE HENDERSON ART: LEE GARBETT

The hit series collected for the first time! Owen and Carlie are the Bonnie and Clyde of the 21st century—a smooth, slick duo who pull off impossible heists and have the time of their lives doing it. But when justice finally catches up to them, they think it's all over. Until the Devil himself offers them a deal—their freedom for their very SOULS. But they soon find that without their souls, their love is missing too. So they set out to recruit a crew of the damned for the ultimate heist: break into Hell and steal their souls back. Joe Henderson (Skyward, Shadecraft, Netflix's Lucifer) and Lee Garbett (Skyward, Loki, Uncanny Spider-Man) invite you on a thrilling journey to a Hell you've never seen before. A place perfectly designed to give people hope, so that the devil can torture them with it when he takes it away. Again and again. That's right, Hell is a CASINO. And even with the greatest team of thieves, the house always wins. For fans of OCEANS 11, INCEPTION, LUCIFER, and OUT OF SIGHT.

ON SALE JULY $30 TEEN 152 PAGES HARDCOVER

WARM FUSION HC

STORY: SCOTT HOFFMAN ART: ALBERTO PONTICELLI

The hit series collected for the first time! Writer Scott Hoffman (Nostalgia, Wag) of Scissor Sisters fame teams up with artist Alberto Ponticelli (Frankenstein: Agent of SHADE, Goodnight Paradise, Orc Island) for a sci-fi/horror mystery that pushes the limits of the grotesque. New York City, over two decades into the future, has been devastated by crime, ongoing storms, radiation from a terrorist incident in Times Square and the genetic mutations caused by a life-saving "cure." After a series of murders rip through the city's brothels, an escort named Vin Young, who cosplays as the Brothers Grimm's Snow White—and is one of the generation of deformed victims—pursues the killer, or killers, reluctantly joining forces with Jarrod Hannover, the lone cop assigned to the case. The two eventually arrive at a biotech megacorp developing a cellular metal called Warm Fusion—a pioneering technology meant to replace prosthetic limbs—and soon confront the sociopathic scientist Nicholas Fleischer, his monstrous partner, Mr Barnaby, and the hideous monster that they've been secretly developing. WARM FUSION is a dark, sci-fi thriller, mixing the body horror of David Cronenberg with the bleak urban future of Blade Runner. For fans of VIDEODROME, THE THING, and ROBOCOP.

ON SALE AUGUST $30 TEEN 152 PAGES HARDCOVER

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