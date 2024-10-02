Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dan didio, nightwing

Dan DiDio, On Killing Off Nightwing, Again & Again & Again (Spoilers)

Dan DiDio returns to DC Comics to revisit his infamous plans for Nightwing with his unfinished business with Dick Grayson.

Dan DiDio was Publisher of DC Comics. Then he wasn't. Then he was Publisher at Frank Miller Presents. Then that went away. Now he is back at DC. For a one-off story in the comedy anthology DC's I Knew What You Did Last Crisis with artist Maria Sanapo, He tells Bleeding Cool, "They made me an offer I couldn't refuse. Had some unfinished business with Nightwing."

For those who don't know, when he was publisher, Dan DiDio planned for Nightwing to be killed off in the Infinite Crisis comic. It didn't happen. But he did have the habit of bringing it up at a possibility at every comic con panel he ever did, just to bait the faithful to get folk frothing. Looks like he's back at DC and, once again, he only has Dick on his mind.

Rather than Nightwing dying, Superboy-Prime – who had been watching from another dimension, in the fashion of this hooded figure today, clashed with Conner Kent, Superboy, for him to die in the arms of Cassie, Wonder Girl.

Because it wasn't just the one time that Dan DiDio wanted Nightwing dead. He tried a number of times, in Forever Evil, and in Batman. But each time, it never stuck, he never got in the line, creators got in the way and added loopholes that were instantly used. But now Dan DiDio gets a change for events to play out differently.

Connor Kent plays the role of Superboy-Prime, looking to make the world better by killing Nightwing and allowing other legacy heroes to take the roles of their forebears in the fashion that Dan Didio planned for the cancelled 5G publishing initiative before he was fired as Publisher.

From his original Infinite Crisis notes, as reported on Bleeding Cool. "NIGHTWING Jason Todd picks up the mantle of Nightwing following the death of Dick Grayson and is rejected by the Batgroup as a villain and imposter. He sets out to prove that he can be better than Batman by doing it his own way. ROBIN Tim sets himself on the path to become Bruce's successor by retracing his steps in training. BATGIRL Cassandra sacrifices herself to bring Steph. Stephanie awakens from her coma to become the new Batgirl."

So how does this play out today? Well here's a glimpse. With Connor Kent, Superboy, as the instigating figure. Doing far worse than Superboy-Prime ever envisaged. Nightwing killed off in every reality going…

While Conner Kent is staying alive… as does Wonder Girl in this reality too. Despite DiDio's original plans to kill her off as well… maybe that's for the next time he is invited back. Hell, if killing Nightwing off creates a new Golden Age, might Dan DiDio be allowed to show off more of that too? Just to rub it all in?

DCS I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Hipp

EIGHT CHILLING TALES SET ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE! Written by Dan DiDio, Rex Ogle, Dave Wielgosz, Rachel Pinnelas, Matthew Levine and Others Art by M.L. Sanapo, Adam Graphite, Sid Kotian, Will Robson, Jordi Tarragona and Others In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City's nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren't safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

