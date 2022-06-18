Duo #2 Preview: Two Consciousnesses, One Body

David and Kelly must get used to cohabitating the same body in this preview of Duo #2. But it may have it perks. Check out the preview below.

DUO #2

DC Comics

0422DC064

0422DC065 – Duo #2 Takeshi Miyazawa Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Khoi Pham, Scott Hanna (CA) Dike Ruan

Kelly Vu and David Kim, partners in both life and science, miraculously survived a horrible attack…but Kelly's body was sacrificed in the process! Now both their consciousnesses live within David's brain, and things only get more complicated as a detective begins investigating David for Kelly's murder. Far above their heads, powerful forces lie in wait for the right moment to finish what they started—and end David and Kelly once and for all.

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

