Echo Is… 21 Or 22? In The Marvel Universe Right Now That Is

Echo is the new Phoenix in the Marvel Comics title. She is also in the new Hawkeye TV series, debuting briefly last week, and now in the new episode. But how old is she? Well, although this will be subject to the Marvel Sliding Timescale, right now it appears that she was conceived at the beginning of 1999… thanks to a little time travel in today's Phoenix Song: Echo #2 by Rebecca Roanhorse, Luca Maresca, and Kyle Charles.

As the year switches from 1998 to 1999, giving everyone a chance to play that Prince song interminably, so a meeting of Echo's mother and father is on the cards.

And while auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind, the best-laid plans aft gang agley, and it all gets rather Back To The Future. Although thankfully she never tries to seduce either of her parents while wondering how that would play in her actual future… because in Avengers #50, they haver big plans for her. If they could only just sit around and agree.

PHOENIX SONG ECHO #2 (OF 5)

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith

EVERYBODY WANTS THE PHOENIX!

Echo finds herself besieged on all sides as the eyes of the human and mutant worlds zero in on the Phoenix! But the deadliest threat is buried in her past…and her future. A new ally with strange powers of his own claims to have the clues Maya needs to stop her timeline from unraveling, but can a cosmically powered fighter really trust this handsome stranger? Enemies abound as Echo struggles with her newfound strength…and the weaknesses she doesn't even know yet.

SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS #50

(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

