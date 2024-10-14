Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Silverhawks, thundercats

Ed Brisson & George Kambadais's Silverhawks #1 From Dynamite in 2025

Dynamite launches Silverhawks #1 by Ed Brisson and George Kambadais in January 2025., with a ThunderCats crossover to come.

Last year, Dynamite Entertainment announced their first slate of properties with Warner Brothers Discovery, to accompany their Disney line. And in 2025, they have some new IPs and lines to announce as part of that deal, and to follow Thundercats, Space Ghost, PowerPuff Girls and Jonny Quest. And now they have Silverhawks by Ed Brisson and George Kambadais, with covers from Lucio Parrillo, Jae Lee, James Stokoe, Declan Shalvey, Geraldo Borges, and Manix. Silverhawks #1 launches in January 2025.

"Another one of the most beloved animated classics of the 1980s makes a triumphant return through comics for 2025, as Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announce a SilverHawks series lifting off in January 2025 with Ed Brisson and George Kambadais. Announced alongside New York Comic Con almost one year after Dynamite unveiled ThunderCats coming to comics, the sister series joins in the fun! ThunderCats led by writer Declan Shalvey and artist Drew Moss is not even a full year into its run, yet has made a massive impact in the industry and with fans. Its kickoff set a high mark as Dynamite's highest seller in company history, and has kept its momentum with character introductions, new story arcs, spinoffs, and more. Dynamite is officially incorporating a family of titles that started with ThunderCats with the debut of SilverHawks, and as an umbrella to include all their spinoffs and potential connections moving forward. The SilverHawks came from the Rankin/Bass team originally as an extension of the ThunderCats idea, with a cosmic setting and tone.

"Acclaimed writer Ed Brisson (Batman Incorporated, Predator) takes on the franchise, following his work on the Apex special across the aisle. He's joined by the incredible George Kambadais, who was a key player in the charts-climbing Gargoyles series. "When Dynamite launched ThunderCats I immediately began to pester Declan [Shalvey, ThunderCats writer] about the possibility of a SilverHawks book," said writer Ed Brisson. "When Nate reached out to me to write ThunderCats: Apex, my first question was 'When are you doing SilverHawks?!?'. I am very excited that this book is happening and that I'm privileged enough to be involved. I couldn't ask for a better collaborator than George. So, strap in, because I'm about to pour all the love I have for the SilverHawks into this baby. I'm going to make you all love it too!"

"Readers will meet grizzled space cop Stargazer, and the team he assembles to deal with the galactic threat unleashed by the escape from Limbo of Mon*Star and his mobs across the stars. The team's leader is an experienced Eliot Ness-like figure, tough as nails but also forward-looking in trying to establish a blueprint to carry on his legacy if he ever falls in battle protecting his team and serving justice. He's joined by field leader and tactician Quicksilver, ace pilot and free spirit Bluegrass, the strong and silent bruiser Steelwill, compassionate and independent Steelheart, introspective illusionist Hotwing, and unpredictable inventor Copper Kid. Together the team will cooperate and align their specialized skills to vanquish the escaped prisoners from Limbo and all of the chaos left in their wake. Just like the heroes, the superstar creative team of Brisson and Kambadais have a mission. Through an inventive procedural approach to their story, they've set out to expand and explore the backstories, places and events of SilverHawks that before now have only been hinted at. Each isue will unveil clues to reveal the building, larger story of Mon*Star and the looming cosmic mob war. "Joining the fleet for a range of sparkling variant covers — including foil and metal-enhanced editions for collectors — are heavy hitters Lucio Parrillo, Jae Lee, James Stokoe, Declan Shalvey, Geraldo Borges, and the latest breakout artist Manix!"

We are also to look for a crossover coming between Silverhawks and ThunderCats….

