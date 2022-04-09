Eternals #11 Preview: When a Plan Doesn't Come Together

Everything is going wrong for the Eternals in this preview of Eternals #11, and we'll have to pay the price… of a super-mega-crossover event. Which can get into the low triple digits if there are enough tie-ins. And it's Marvel, so there will definitely be enough tie-ins. And oh lord, the variant covers. Check out the preview below.

Eternals #11

by Kieron Gillen & Guiu Villanova & UNASSIGNED & Esad Ribic, cover by UNASSIGNED

The Avengers are done with secrets and demand the Eternals explain themselves! But the Eternals have other plans, as Ajak has made contact with her Celestial god! But will she receive the answers she's been searching for? Doesn't look like it…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609865101111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609865101121 – ETERNALS 11 LUPACCHINO SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609865101131 – ETERNALS 11 MACK VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609865101141 – ETERNALS 11 LARROCA FORESHADOW VARIANT – $3.99 US

