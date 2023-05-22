Fife & Rodgers's Happy Astronaut in Keenspot August 2023 Solicits A comic book of two Matts, Matt Fife and Matt Rodgers launches in Keenspot's August 2023 solicits and solicitations, Happy Astronaut,

A comic book of two Matts, Matt Fife and Matt Rodgers launches in Keenspot's August 2023 solicits and solicitations. Happy Astronaut as an all-ages sci-fi adventure that's just a bit… happy. And accompanied by the latest issue of Darius Q Johnson's Hollowed.

HAPPY ASTRONAUT #1 CVR A MATT RODGERS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUN231920

JUN231921 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #1 CVR B TROY DONGARRA – 5.99

JUN231922 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #1 CVR C MATT RODGERS HOLFOIL – 19.99

JUN231923 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

JUN231924 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #1 CVR E 8 COPY WEATHERED INCV

(W) Matt Fife (A / CA) Matt Rodgers

Happy and his pal, a robotic stowaway named Half, are on a mission – find whoever stole Half's missing pieces and get those pieces back! After promising each other that they'd pursue even the faintest of clues to the furthest of corners, our spacefaring duo have bounced from one adventure to the next, hoping that eventually, they'll end up in the right place at the right time! Their next stop – a tiny little oasis on a giant planet of star-spewing volcanos, a place where robots melt and humans bake, and magic-imbued stars rule the land (or so they think!). Happy Astronaut is perfect for readers of all ages, filled with action, humor, and heart.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 5.99

HOLLOWED #4 CVR A DARIUS JOHNSON

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUN231925

JUN231926 – HOLLOWED #4 CVR B ANTONIO DIAZ – 5.99

JUN231927 – HOLLOWED #4 CVR C DARIUS JOHNSON – 5.99

JUN231928 – HOLLOWED #4 CVR D GERALD LANGE – 5.99

JUN231929 – HOLLOWED #4 CVR E 6 COPY INCV CHIEF VAR

(A / CA) Darius Q Johnson

The City of Good Neighbors may need to change its motto." Detectives Tyler and Vasquez are having their strings pulled from something or someone as they hunt down The Butcher from carving up affluent males in Buffalo, NY. This issue marks the end of the first arc and the beginning of Sylvia and Oren's master plan will finally be revealed. You're not going to want to miss this explosive new issue!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!