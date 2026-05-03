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SNL 51 Review: Olivia Rodrigo Brings Infectious Fun & Twisted Vibes

Host and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo joined Saturday Night Live for a fun-filled, slightly twisted kick-off to Season 51's final three shows.

NBC's Saturday Night Live was back this weekend with host and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, as SNL kicks off its final three shows before wrapping up Season 51 for the summer. If we had to describe last night's effort in one word, that would be "fun." It was clear that Rodrigo was enjoying her time out there, and it came through in her sketches and musical performances. Was everything a hit? Aside from a monologue that kinda left us feeling blank, there was a lot to like, love, and laugh about – even if each sketch wasn't necessarily perfect. Aziz Ansari debuted his spot-on take on FBI Director Kash Patel, Kam Patterson had a killer segment during "Weekend Update," tackling the Megan Thee Stallion/Klay Thompson breakup, and we got to see how TikTok influencers would work as a security system. Also, Rodrigo deserves some serious credit for not only dropping two great live performances but also singing in a number of live and filmed sketches.

Saturday Night Live Season 51: Olivia Rodrigo Highlights

By the time Rodrigo and the cast had taken their final bow, we had five sketched lined up as our favorites – a pretty good number for a show that hit a lot more than it missed. Here's a rundown of what worked for us:

"Shop TV: Lava Cake" – Rhett and Bev (Mikey Day and Ashley Padilla) are back, welcoming a baker (Rodrigo) whose famous lava cake leaves little to the imagination. One of our favorite recurring sketches, "Shop TV" works because Day and Padilla do an excellent job of getting us to feel for the hosts while offering us little bits of backstory that actually make for a pretty interesting little universe of its own. Plus, in-your-face innuendo will always be a winning way to go with us if you want laughs.

"Edge of Destiny" – In this episode of the "classic" '80s soap opera… oh, who are we kidding? This was a goofy, over-the-top sketch that was nothing more than an excuse for Rodrigo and the SNL cast to have some fun pretending to fall down an obscenely long set of stairs – and that's why we loved it. To be clear, it actually took us on a journey from indifference and annoyance to a sense that we needed more. Bonus points to Sarah Sherman riding Day on the way down, Kenan Thompson pausing mid-fall, and the sketch letting the pup get in on the action.

"My Ex" – Exes (Rodrigo and Ben Marshall) look to make each other jealous by faking dates with strangers at the same restaurant, played by Tommy Brennan and Padilla. Though the sketch would prove to be another showcase for Padilla's righteous comedic talents, we want to make sure that Marshall gets his flowers for not just playing the straight man but also offering Padilla the kind of strong support that she could play off of (while breaking at moments that were understandable). The mashed potatoes and Padilla's declaration to the restaurant were the big standouts.

"Rasta Driver" – Just when you think the sketch is going to focus on Rodrigo's character offering an escalating rundown of the over-the-top things Veronika Slowikowska's fellow party girl shouldn't do when they go out, "Rasta Driver" takes an unexpected turn – especially considering that Andrew Dismukes plays their driver, who suddenly discovered that he's "one of the most talented Rasta MCs on Earth." The neck-breaking turn that the sketch takes, combined with Dismukes kinda killing it with his musical performance, was a winning combination.

"My Room" – Yet another great "Saturday Night Live: Midnight Matinee" from Dan Bulla, we love that, even though we know things are going to take a dark and twisted turn, we never see what's coming. The moment Rodrigo's teen begins offering an ode to her perfect bedroom, you know the countdown is on for a big reveal. Did we imagine her bedroom was part of a human observation display on a planet run by insects? Nope, not in the least. The writing was top-notch, offering us way more backstory than it had any right to, but all the flowers go to Rodrigo for putting in the kind of musical commitment to this sketch that other past musical performers barely put into their regularly scheduled performances.

Saturday Night Live Season 51: Olivia Rodrigo Review by Ray Flook 8.5 / 10 NBC's Saturday Night Live was back this weekend with host and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, as SNL kicks off its final three shows before wrapping up Season 51 for the summer. If we had to describe last night's effort in one word, that would be "fun." It was clear that Rodrigo was enjoying her time out there, and it came through in her sketches and musical performances. Was everything a hit? Aside from a monologue that kinda left us feeling blank, there was a lot to like, love, and laugh about - even if each sketch wasn't necessarily perfect. Aziz Ansari debuted his spot-on take on FBI Director Kash Patel, Kam Patterson had a killer segment during "Weekend Update," tackling the Megan Thee Stallion/Klay Thompson breakup, and we got to see how TikTok influencers would work as a security system. Also, Rodrigo deserves some serious credit for not only dropping two great live performances but also singing in a number of live and filmed sketches.

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