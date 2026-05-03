Posted in: CBS, Netflix, TV | Tagged: aka Charlie Sheen, charlie sheen, jon cryer, Two And A Half Men

Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer Angry at Charlie Sheen Meltdown Fanfare

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer on reconnecting with Charlie Sheen after the documentary and anger at those who enjoyed Sheen's meltdown.

Article Summary Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer says Charlie Sheen’s 2011 meltdown was painful, and America’s reaction angered him most.

Cryer explains why he joined Netflix’s aka Charlie Sheen, saying he wanted to tell the honest truth about his former co-star.

On The View, Jon Cryer reveals Charlie Sheen texted to thank him after the documentary, opening the door to reconnecting.

While Cryer says friendship is possible, the Two and a Half Men actor still avoids repeating Sheen’s self-destructive cycle.

As far as the Charlie Sheen meltdown goes concerning CBS's Two and a Half Men, co-star Jon Cryer is probably the most qualified for getting a free pass after discussing it ad nauseam long after Sheen's departure in 2011, almost to the point of disassociating with his long-time co-star he's worked with since the 1991 Top Gun spoof, Hot Shots!. Since appearing in the 2025 Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, the actor has offered a perspective on his relationship with his troubled co-star, who's been trying to repair his disruptive image. Sheen has been so remorseful for his drug-fueled "tiger blood"-driven rage, he's made it public that he's trying to reconnect with Cryer since it was director Andrew Renzi who arranged and interviewed the Supergirl star. Appearing on The View to promote his Off-Broadway production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Cryer spoke to the panel to address how Sheen finally made contact to thank him for his documentary appearance, and clarified that the bulk of his anger wasn't at Sheen, but the public who ate up his angry rants. You can skip to the 4:21 mark for the Two and a Half Men discussion.

Two and a Half Men Star Jon Cryer on Finally Reconnecting with Sheen

When Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about why Cryer wanted to be a part of aka Charlie Sheen, "It was interesting. I had a lot of mixed feelings about being a part of it. Obviously, he's a very complicated guy, and we had a complicated relationship. I realized that mostly, I wasn't mad at him anymore. I was still kind of mad at America because when he went off the rails and went crazy, a lot of people seemed to enjoy that," the Extended Family star said. "I knew him as a friend and as a co-worker, so it was really painful to see all that, and see all that craziness, seeing a lot of people enjoying that. That's part of why…I kind of wanted to say my side of the story. Everybody came out of the woodwork to do that documentary. A lot of people came out to tell a lot of tough, truthful things about Charlie. I felt, 'Well, okay. If it's time to be honest, let's be honest.' They did a great job on it, because I felt like they showed a lot of who he is: what's great about him…what's not so great, but I was really grateful."

As Joy Behar followed up, asking if Sheen approved of his words on the documentary, "I'm sure he did, yeah, because he did text me afterward at one point to say, 'Thanks for doing it," Cryer said. As Griffin asked if the actor considered rebuilding that friendship, "I would. It's funny," Cryer said, denoting the irony behind the sensationalistic coverage. "Every now and again, an article comes out about that we're arguing. It's just not the case. The headline reads, 'Sheen Lashes Out at Cryer,' but then you read the article, and it's like, "No. He went out of his way to say nice things." The actor previously said that he wouldn't "want to get in business with him for any length of time" and be "part of the [self-destructive] cycle" again.

Sheen, who reunited with his other Two and a Half Men co-star Angus T. Jones on the HBO sports comedy Bookie, playing fictionalized versions of themselves for creator Chuck Lorre, who was the ire of Sheen's infamous meltdown. The only condition for his appearance was to leave any mention of his past drug abuse. For more on Cryer's stage production, Pretty in Pink, and more, you can check out the entire interview.

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