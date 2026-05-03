Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, TV | Tagged: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power: Marsan on Joining "Lord of the Rings" Franchise

Eddie Marsan (No Ordinary Heist) spoke to us about joining The Rings of Power Season 3 and being part of the "Lord of the Rings" franchise.

Article Summary Eddie Marsan opens up about joining The Rings of Power Season 3, calling the chance to enter Middle-earth an honor.

The veteran actor says he was a big fan of The Rings of Power, praising its writing, scale, and world-building.

Marsan keeps character details secret, but teases a brilliant The Rings of Power storyline in Prime Video’s fantasy epic.

He also shares the personal Lord of the Rings connection that made signing onto The Rings of Power an easy yes.

Any time you have a filmography as loaded as Eddie Marsan has, it's always gravy if you can land a big franchise along the way. On top of his memorable role as Terrance "Terry" Donovan, the older brother of Liev Schreiber's title character in Showtime's Ray Donovan, appearing in all 82 episodes across all seven seasons from 2013 to 2020, including the 2022 film. He's also the Headmaster, the main villain of 20th Century's Deadpool 2 (2018). While promoting his Irish crime drama, No Ordinary Heist, Marsan spoke to Bleeding Cool about his upcoming undisclosed role in the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, and being at the right time and right place to join the Peter Jackson universe of the J. R. R. Tolkien franchise.

Eddie Marsan on Joining The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

BC: I imagine you can't say much about your role in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, but how does it feel to join that universe?

Marsan: I love it. I was a big fan of the first two seasons. I really enjoyed them. It's beautifully made television—great writing, great world-building. I can't say much about my character, but it's a really brilliant storyline. I was very honored that they asked me to do it.

It was also very meaningful personally—my wife, Janine Schneider, is a screenwriter now, but she used to work as a prosthetic makeup artist and was involved with the original Lord of the Rings films. So I very much knew the story and was immersed in the whole Middle-Earth genre. When they came and asked me to be in Rings of Power, it was a no-brainer.

Adapted from the appendices of Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, the series takes place thousands of years before the events of the six Jackson films of The Hobbit and LOTR. TROP brings back familiar characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Gandalf (Daniel Weyman), and Sauron (Charlie Vickers), along with several new additions. Season 3 of TROP is expected to premiere in late 2026. Wildcard's No Ordinary Heist, which also stars Éanna Hardwicke, Eva Birthistle, Michelle Fairley, Desmond Eastwood, and Patrick O'Kane, is available on digital and on demand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!