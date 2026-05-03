Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Bagirl, barbara gordon, DC Next Level, gotham, oracle, Supermax

A Tale Of Two Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 Previews From DC Next Level

A Tale Of Two Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 Previews from DC Next Level

Article Summary Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 gets two distinct previews, one from DC Next Wave Sampler and one from next week's DC releases.

The first Barbara Gordon preview appeared for Free Comic Book Day in black and white, unlettered, teasing DC Next Level.

A second Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 preview arrives colored and lettered, with work by Tamra Bonvillain and Ariana Maher.

Barbara Gordon is framed, arrested, and sent to Supermax after Batman #9, launching a dangerous new DC Next Level story.

There are two Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan previews out there. One from the DC Comics Next Wave Sampler given away for yesterday's Free Comic Book Day, in black and white, unlettered. And then, for next week's DC Comics titles, including Batman #9, a different preview, coloured and lettered by Tamra Bonvillain and Ariana Maher. Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that the comic book's premise was somewhat hidden. And if you want to read that, you can click that here, spoilers be damned. But for now, here are two previews for the first issue of the comic book in question.

BATMAN #9

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GCPD LAUNCHES AN ALL-OUT ASSAULT ON THE BAT-FAMILY! After making a sinister deal with Mayor Isley, Commissioner Vandal Savage initiates Operation Peregrine, sending his brutal TUCO squads across Gotham City on a singular mission: Bring in the Batman! Batman and his team must destroy and abandon their hideouts, safeguard their data, and escape the long arm of the law…but not everyone will make it safely through the night! $4.99 5/6/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Jorge Jimenez THE GCPD LAUNCHES AN ALL-OUT ASSAULT ON THE BAT-FAMILY! After making a sinister deal with Mayor Isley, Commissioner Vandal Savage initiates Operation Peregrine, sending his brutal TUCO squads across Gotham City on a singular mission: Bring in the Batman! Batman and his team must destroy and abandon their hideouts, safeguard their data, and escape the long arm of the law…but not everyone will make it safely through the night! $4.99 5/6/2026 BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #1

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

LEAPING FROM THE PAGES OF MAY'S BATMAN #9 INTO THE NEXT LEVEL! Framed. Outlawed. Hunted. The extralegal activities of Gotham's vigilantes have never been more dangerous. After Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him. She will find herself alone, surrounded by dangerous criminals and equally dangerous guards, in a place where nothing is what it seems. The true danger is just beginning… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Amancay Nahuelpan reunite to deliver a twisty, unexpected Bat-book for DC Next Level. $3.99 5/13/2026

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