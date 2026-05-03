Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: A New Trailer Is Set To Debut Tomorrow

Director Christopher Nolan will be a guest on The Late Show tomorrow, and a new trailer for The Odyssey will debut.

Article Summary A new The Odyssey trailer will debut tomorrow during The Late Show, with director Christopher Nolan set to appear.

Stephen Colbert confirmed the The Odyssey trailer launch on social media, signaling Universal's campaign is ramping up.

The Odyssey has kept promotion light so far, aside from an extended scene shown for attendees at CinemaCon.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opens in theaters on July 17, 2026, as one of Universal's biggest summer films.

The Odyssey will be one of the biggest movies of the summer, but Universal hasn't done much promotion for it so far. Granted, it's still two months away, and they have another big release, Disclosure Day, also on the schedule, which comes out earlier, so maybe that's it. However, it sounds like things might be finally ramping up. We got to see an extended scene at CinemaCon last month, and now a new trailer is coming out tomorrow. Stephen Colbert officially confirmed the new trailer via his social media accounts for The Late Show. Director Christoper Nolan is going to be a guest, so dropping a new trailer tomorrow makes perfect sense. Maybe there will be a tease for the trailer coming out later today.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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