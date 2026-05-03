Posted in: Comics, Image, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Forbvidden Planet, free comic book day, garth ennis, gosh, John Higgins, kieron gillen, ram v, Shawn MacManus

Free Comic Book Day Yesterday In London With Ram V And Kieron Gillen

Free Comic Book Day Yesterday In London with Ram V in Forbidden Planet and Kieron Gillen in Gosh Comics

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day in Central London drew big crowds to Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet for signings and giveaways.

Kieron Gillen, Ram V, Garth Ennis, Ben Wheatley and more joined Free Comic Book Day events across London stores.

Video highlights capture the London walkaround plus Free Comic Book Day signings with Kieron Gillen and Ram V.

Free Comic Book Day 2026 was split by distributor upheaval, with Comics Giveaway Day and late publisher plans adding chaos.

Yesterday I took a wander around Central London for Free Comic Book Day, mainly between Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet, with signings from Kieron Gillen, Ram V, Garth Ennis, Ben Wheatley, John Higgins, Steve White, Steve McManus, and more. And also picked up a lot of Free Comic Book Day comics along the way. Reports coming in despite haphazard production and publicity have been very positive. Lots of crowds, lots of events, lots of comics handed out, lots of smiling, happy faces. And here is how it looked yesterday: a walkaround, then the signings in video. YouTube one and YouTube two or TikTok one and TikTok two…

It's been a bit of a weird Free Comic Book Day this year, split for the first time into competing factions, as the Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy, which could have doomed it entirely, saw the rights bought by Universal Distribution, the Canadian distributor, which also bought Alliance Gaming in the bankruptcy sale and has been increasing its footprint in the USA since. More to write about that tomorrow. But it meant that plans didn't come together until late in the day, and the Penguin Random House side went ahead with their own trademarked version, Comics Giveaway Day. For a moment, it seemed that the Lunar Distribution side had its own version as well, called Comic Free-For-All, until reason saw sense and Lunar and Universal agreed that Lunar could use Free Comic Book Day as well.

Although it was too late for some, the Image Comics free preview of Deicidium came in so late that they couldn't get sign-off to use the FCBD logo or livery on the comic book itself. And Bad Idea Comics didn't bother at all, they just sent loads of Warbird #0 for free to every comic book store they could…

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