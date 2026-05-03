Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Crossover Set for "North" Pilot; Season 8 Finale Images

The Rookie Showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed a crossover with The Rookie: North happens in the spinoff pilot; Season 8 finale images released.

We've got a double dose of updates for fans of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. First up, we have an overview, image gallery, and trailer for Monday night's season finale, S08E18: "The Bandit," waiting for you below. But before we get to that, Hawley had some updates to share with Deadline Hollywood about the Jay Ellis-starring spinoff, The Rookie: North. Though the franchise series is set in Los Angeles and "North" is set in the Pacific Northwest, Hawley shared that crossovers are not a strong possibility if "North" gets a series order – we already have one in the pilot, with Nathan Fillion's John Nolan making an appearance. "I don't think it's a spoiler to say, there's a bit of crossover with Nathan in the pilot," Hawley shared. "Beyond that, organic opportunities, for sure, it's harder obviously, with the Vancouver or the Pacific Northwest of it all and LA. Feds was designed on purpose with a lot of crossovers."

For Hawley, it's about finding the right reasons (aka, storylines) to make a crossover make sense. "I think ultimately it was less important for the network that that be a factor in, like a certain number a season, which I think freezes up to a certain extent, we don't have to do that, but I'm looking for ways to cross over in both directions; honestly, I think you have to do that," Hawley added. "I don't think it'll be a multitude a season, but I think maybe a couple episodes, or two or three episodes a season. You find a storyline that crosses over, it would be kind of fun."

The Rookie Season 8 Finale "The Bandit" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 18: "The Bandit" – The team launches a high-stakes search to take down a notorious criminal. Meanwhile, Lucy's leadership is tested; Wesley tests the boundaries of his friendships, and Nolan tries to balance duty and family.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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