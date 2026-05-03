Posted in: Comics | Tagged: from one side of the show to the other, portsmouth comic con

From One Side Of Portsmouth Comic Con 2026 To The Other

Rich Johnston films From One Side Of Portsmouth Comic Con 2026 To The Other (Video) because that's just what he does

Article Summary Portsmouth Comic Con 2026 fills the Guildhall with top comic creators, panels, signings, and a lively show floor.

A walk from one side of Portsmouth Comic Con to the other captures the event spread across and beneath the venue.

Highlights include Nikola Čižmešija’s international convention debut and appearances from Juno Dawson and Marc Laming.

Panels on horror comics, major IP work, and Doctor Who chats added extra news, insights, and convention buzz.

Portsmouth has a Comic Con that usually bats above its weight. Well, it is on the coast, which is always nice; it takes place in the Portsmouth Council's Guild Hall, which is always impressive; it's a short-ish train ride from London and has David Baille running the comic book side of things. This year saw Nikola Čižmešija make his first convention appearance outside of Croatia, a proper international debut, as well as Stipan Morian, Juno Dawson, Rory McConville, Andy Fanton, Lucy Sullivan, Alison Sampson, Marc Laming, Mike Dowling, Ant Williams, Sam Hart, Chris Wildgoose, Norm Konyu, Sarah Graley, ILYA, Ahmed Raafat, Fumio Obata, Geoff Senior and Lee Sullivan.

And I even managed to speak to most of them, tricky as I was only down for the day. The show itself spread out, across and underneath the Guild Hall, and as ever I did a little From One Side Of The Show To The Other, though it got a little longer than usual. And I started from the very top of the Guild Hall…

I managed to attend a comic book panel about Horror Comics, with Stipan Morian, Lucy Sullivan and Norm Konyu, as well as one on working with major IP with Rory McConville, Marc Laming, and Mike Dowling, which are worthy of further reports…

as are a few news stories I picked up on my journey. Including one from outdoor panel with Jemma Redgrave and Anita Dobson talking Doctor Who… There were other things going on outside as well of course… but they are for Tik Tok only… and as you can see, we are now in the post-show pub. Wondering whether or not to orde a Roschach Cookie Bake for the klout… shame it's an A.I. menu…

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