Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, Battle For Symkaria, free comic book day, red hulk

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon And The Battle For Symkaria

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon, the Red Hulk, Captain America and The Battle For Symkaria

Article Summary Marvel’s Armageddon spins out of One World Under Doom as General Ross uses future-tech to ignite the Battle for Symkaria.

Red Hulk’s vision of “Planet America” pushes democracy by force, setting up a global conflict with terrifying stakes.

Armageddon #1 reveals Ross targeting a US base as Namor, Winter Soldier and a new Captain America weigh the response.

The Avengers assemble with Iron Man, Sam Wilson, Fantastic Four and more as Armageddon reshapes Marvel’s future.

The Armageddon event launches this summer from Chip Zdarsky. And a lot of preview pages to Frankenstein together from the upcoming Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day Special and Avengers: Armageddon #1. But maybe, just maybe, Bleeding Cool now has a better idea of what is going on in them. Spoilers, of course. Following on from One World Under Doom, and the death and deposition of Doctor Doom, it will begin with the Battle For Symkaria. First gameplaying the future…

This was a main plot point in the Red Hulk comic, that Doctor Doom was using General Ross to gameplay the future in order to take over the world in One World Under Doom…

It looks like this is the technology that General Ross managed to get from Doom's Latverian dungeons in Captain America and Dungeons Of Doom. And he even takes it to the United Nations, in full Red Hulk gear.

That's one possible near future. And taken to its logical extent, One World Under Red Hulk, that values democracy above everything…

And knowing where this future all began with the Battle Of Symkaria. A neighbouring state of Latveria, it has often been a staging post for proxy wars between the US and Latveria. We have seen Latveria under civil war in The Will Of Doom, Dungeons Of Doom and Captain America, but it will soon spill over. And the outcome of that battle will change everything, with the US Army, Symkarian forces, General Ross' Hulk Soldiers and the Avengers in the fight.

And a name for what Ross is planning. "Planet America". The ultimate in military colonisation from the perspective of spreading peace and democracy. American democracy, that is. It comes with a free flag, and an electoral college.

But this is all in the future. General Ross has the knowledge of the future, or at least a future, if he carries it all to plan….

And it looks as if it will end (or begin) with an attack the USA on General Ross and his Hulk soldiers…

As veterans of World War II, the Winter Soldier and Namor, the Sub-Mariner, debate a response.

We see The Red Hulk, General Ross and his Hulk Soldiers making their attack on a US base, to establish their Planet America…

As well as "Hulking Down" to his human form, surrounded by his Hulk soldiers. As for Captain America?

That's not Steve Rogers wielding the shield. That's David Colton, the Afghanistan/Iraq War's version of Captain America, created by the US government while Rogers was in the ice. But we also have another Captain America, Sam Wilson, who might want that shield back. And so the Avengers Assemble.

Namor, Captain America, The Thing, Winter Soldier, The Vision, Mister Fantastic, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and the Invisible Woman. A number of whom General Ross has seen die at his hands. Oh yes, one more.

Tony Stark, Iron Man. It's all coming together… the Battle For Symkaria awaits. Who else might want in?

Black Panther, King Of Wakanda. Of course, another head of state to join Namor, in dealing with the result of Doom losing his…

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ Cover by RYAN STEGMAN The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM! Avengers: Armageddon (2026) #1 (of 5)

by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped… but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.

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