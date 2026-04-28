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Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon And The Battle For Symkaria

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon, the Red Hulk, Captain America and The Battle For Symkaria

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Article Summary

  • Marvel’s Armageddon spins out of One World Under Doom as General Ross uses future-tech to ignite the Battle for Symkaria.
  • Red Hulk’s vision of “Planet America” pushes democracy by force, setting up a global conflict with terrifying stakes.
  • Armageddon #1 reveals Ross targeting a US base as Namor, Winter Soldier and a new Captain America weigh the response.
  • The Avengers assemble with Iron Man, Sam Wilson, Fantastic Four and more as Armageddon reshapes Marvel’s future.

The Armageddon event launches this summer from Chip Zdarsky. And a lot of preview pages to Frankenstein together from the upcoming Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day Special and Avengers: Armageddon #1. But maybe, just maybe, Bleeding Cool now has a better idea of what is going on in them. Spoilers, of course. Following on from One World Under Doom, and the death and deposition of Doctor Doom, it will begin with the Battle For Symkaria. First gameplaying the future…

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon

This was a main plot point in the Red Hulk comic, that Doctor Doom was using General Ross to gameplay the future in order to take over the world in One World Under Doom

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon And The Battle For Symkaria

It looks like this is the technology that General Ross managed to get from Doom's Latverian dungeons in Captain America and Dungeons Of Doom. And he even takes it to the United Nations, in full Red Hulk gear.

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon

That's one possible near future. And taken to its logical extent, One World Under Red Hulk, that values democracy above everything…

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon

And knowing where this future all began with the Battle Of Symkaria. A neighbouring state of Latveria, it has often been a staging post for proxy wars between the US and Latveria. We have seen Latveria under civil war in The Will Of Doom, Dungeons Of Doom and Captain America, but it will soon spill over. And the outcome of that battle will change everything, with the US Army, Symkarian forces, General Ross' Hulk Soldiers and the Avengers in the fight.

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon

And a name for what Ross is planning. "Planet America". The ultimate in military colonisation from the perspective of spreading peace and democracy. American democracy, that is. It comes with a free flag, and an electoral college.

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon

But this is all in the future. General Ross has the knowledge of the future, or at least a future, if he carries it all to plan….

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Armageddon

And it looks as if it will end (or begin) with an attack the USA on General Ross and his Hulk soldiers…

Avengers Armageddon
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

As veterans of World War II, the Winter Soldier and Namor, the Sub-Mariner, debate a response.

Avengers Armageddon
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

We see The Red Hulk, General Ross and his Hulk Soldiers making their attack on a US base, to establish their Planet America…

A First Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #1, To Change Marvel Forever
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

As well as "Hulking Down" to his human form, surrounded by his Hulk soldiers. As for Captain America?

Avengers Armageddon
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

That's not Steve Rogers wielding the shield. That's David Colton, the Afghanistan/Iraq War's version of Captain America, created by the US government while Rogers was in the ice. But we also have another Captain America, Sam Wilson, who might want that shield back. And so the Avengers Assemble.

A First Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #1, To Change Marvel Forever
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

Namor, Captain America, The Thing, Winter Soldier, The Vision, Mister Fantastic, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and the Invisible Woman. A number of whom General Ross has seen die at his hands. Oh yes, one more.

Avengers Armageddon
Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

Tony Stark, Iron Man. It's all coming together… the Battle For Symkaria awaits. Who else might want in?

First Look Inside Marvel's X-Men/Armageddon Comics Giveaway Day
Armageddon

Black Panther, King Of Wakanda. Of course, another head of state to join Namor, in dealing with the result of Doom losing his…

  • ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026
    Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH
    Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ
    Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
    The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDONArmageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!
  • Avengers: Armageddon (2026) #1 (of 5)
    by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
    ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped… but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.

SCOOP: Avengers: Armageddon, USA & The Battle Of Symkaria (Spoilers)

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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