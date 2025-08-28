Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

Finally, Absolute Wonder Woman Meets An Absolute Sister (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #11 sees Diana navigating the Maze, losing her senses, and facing tough choices.

Diana recalls early training with Artemis, showing her unique perspective in solving impossible challenges.

A transformative moment arrives as Diana finally meets another Amazon, the formidable Absolute Io.

Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman deliver major character evolution in DC's Absolute Wonder Woman saga.

Absolute Wonder Woman #11 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman was published yesterday by DC Comics in comic book stores, but delayed a week on digital. No, I don't know why, but that kind of thing has been happening more and more of late, especially with Boom Studios. With Diana, lost in The Maze, with more of her senses also lost to her, making a decision.

A weapon is not worth the cost of an innocent life. Which flashes back to Artemis, goddess of the hunt, is training the young Diana, on the isle of Hades, recognising her abilities to think differently…

But then, in practice, getting frustrated by them. As she is given a mission to fight a Hydra with any weapon she chooses.

But sometimes "everything" can be a wider spread than a goddess like Artemis can comprehend in the moment. But Diana can.

Jaw jaw instead of war war, even in an Absolute Universe formed by the mind of Darkseid. And an Absolute Wonder Woman, raised without Amazonians, unable to even use the word, cursed by Zeus. And it is in the midst of the Maze that this all changes.

One year into her own book, and many decades in her own time, Absolute Wonder Woman finally meets a fellow Amazon. Io. Originally created by Greg Rucka and Dave Johnson for Wonder Woman #196 in 2003, she was a Themyscrian blacksmith, in love with Diana and who could punch harder than Superman. And now we have Absolute Io.

And a little Basil Exposition for us all to catch up! Absolute Wonder Woman #11 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman was published yesterday by DC Comics

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #11

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS THE CROWN! The balance of power inside the maze is tilting with Diana's presence, but it may just tilt into full-blown chaos. Chaos in an underground maze prison…that's bad, right? $4.99 8/27/2025

