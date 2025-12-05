Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, Kai-Sei, tim seeley

First Full Appearance Of The Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla (Spoilers)

First Full Appearance Of The Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla in Godzilla #7 by Tim Seeley and Hendry Prasetya (Spoilers)

Godzilla #7 by Tim Seeley and Hendry Prasetya, published in February by IDW Publishing, will show off the first full appearance of the Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla. That is, of course, unless you keep reading this Bleeding Cool article about the comic…

GODZILLA #7

Writer Tim Seeley

Artist Hendry Prasetya

First appearance of Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla; start of a brand new story arc

Pre-orders due December 15, 2025

On sale February 4, 2026

A new story arc starts here!

G-Force has one mission: Eliminate Godzilla and the rest of the kaiju threat. After discovering Jacen, the boy with the fire of Godzilla, they knew they had an ace up their sleeve—and they pitted the two forces of nature against one another. Where Jacen and Godzilla once stood, there is now only Jacen. G-Force has ushered in a new era of global peace, and the world is eternally thankful. Godzilla… is seemingly no more.

But there's a fire raging inside of Jacen. He sees the beast inside of his mind. Is it possible…this is all part of a larger plan? Is it possible…that Godzilla will return? As something new…something bigger? Something…entirely more powerful? Find out what has become of the King of the Monsters in this brand-new story arc, featuring art by superstar artist Hendry Prasetya (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto) and series writer Tim Seeley!

I mean, yes, he's on the cover. But this is how he will look manifested in the full-flesh, if you know what I mean, inside the comic book… Godzilla gets a glow-up.

The Kai-Sei Era is the name given to a shared universe of Godzilla comic books created by IDW, derived from "Kai-Sei", a fictional energy source that is responsible for awakening and empowering Godzilla, among other beings. And set in a world ravaged by the kaiju and altered by Kai-Sei. Each series focuses on a different facet of this universe, from the American division of G-Force and its efforts to defeat the kaiju in Godzilla, to a half-human, half-kaiju mutant's efforts to get two children out of a quarantined and irradiated wasteland in Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone, to adventures beyond the Earth aboard the spacefaring S.S. Mechagodzilla in Starship Godzilla.

