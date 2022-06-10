First Look At Joe Quesada's Next Project For Marvel

Former Marvel EIC and CCO Joe Quesada has just left Marvel Comics after over twenty-five years but promised one more Marvel project later this year. He said, "I won't ever be too far away, cheering my Marvel family on and contributing from time to time, including something I'm thrilled about for later this year."

Then on Twitter, Quesada also posted, "In the coming weeks and months, I'll be able to talk about some of my new projects, and I hope you find them intriguing enough to come along for the ride. But between now and then, thank you for all your love and support. It's tough to show much of the art for the Marvel project I've been working on without giving away too much. But here are a couple of mysterious panels regardless."

We have a bald person. Possibly two bald people. There are tents, there are woods, there are people camping out in the forest, there are bottles, there is a jeep, there is fire, and there is danger. That's enough to be going on for, right?

Joe Quesada became known in the nineties for his work on Valiant titles, before moving to Marvel and DC with comics such as Batman: Sword of Azrael and X-Factor, then forming his own publishing company, Event Comics with Jimmy Palmiotti, to publish his own comics, including Ash. In 1998, Joe Quesada joined Palmiotti as editors of Marvel Comics' Marvel Knights line before Quesada became editor-in-chief of Marvel in 2000. He was named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010, then re-titled executive vice president and creative director in October 2019 when Kevin Feige took the CCO role. At Marvel, he directed a few SHIELD webisodes and is working on his own non-Marvel short film, and we look forward to seeing that in upcoming film festivals.