Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: blind bags, FOC, Ito, Juan Ferreyra, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300 Blind Bags By Ito And Juan Ferreyra

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300 Blind Bag covers by Ito and Juan Ferreyra for Final Order Cut-Off this weekend

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20 from IDW Publishing is also going to be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300 if you add all the issues up. Which they have. And as a result, there is a) going to be an anniversary issue and b) will have variant covers from all over the place with big names, including Frank Miller, J Scott Campbell, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, and more. And also the blind bag variants… IDW says they know fans don't want to get an open-order cover in a blind bag, so only full-art versions of the open-order covers will be included… as well as some covers just for the blind bag. So, exclusively for Bleeding Cool and ahead of FOC for Monday, are the TMNT #300 covers by Ito and by Juan Ferreyra…

TMNT #300

Pre-orders due 6/1/26

On sale 7/22/26 (SDCC week!)

Cover A Freddie E. Williams, Jeremy Colwell

Cover B Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird, Fahriza Kamaputra

Cover C Frank Miller, Alex Sinclair

Cover D J. Scott Campbell, Nei Ruffino

Cover E Michael Dooney

RI 1:25 Eastman/Laird (black & white, full art variant)

RI 1:50 Stan Sakai

RI 1:100 Giuseppe Camuncoli

RI 1:200 J. Scott Campbell (full art variant)

RI 1:300 Miller (black & white, full art variant)

RI 1:000 Eastman/Laird (inks, red masks), featuring Eastman's signature and CGC

Blind bag exclusives: Ito, Mateus Santolouco, Juan Ferreyra, Miller (color, full art), Campbell (black & white, full art) Also available: Foil blank sketch

Mutating the comics industry since their first issue debut in 1984, we are proud to shellebrate 300 issues of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mainline series. It all began with four brothers and their master, alone against the world. A lot has changed, but the bond of Clan Hamato is, if anything, stronger than ever. They will need that strength to fight what is coming. A threat unlike anything they have ever faced before threatens to destroy the worlds of the living and the dead alike. Forty-one years and 300 issues have led to this, one of the biggest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories yet. The City That Never Dies begins here. Also in this issue: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman and superstar scribe Tom Waltz take timestress Renet through a tour of TMNT past with classic Turtles artists Ben Bates, Eric Talbot, Chris Allan, Frank Fosco, Jim Lawon, and Dan Duncan! Plus, stunning pinups from IDW Turtles icon Sophie Campbell!

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