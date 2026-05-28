Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, jms, mary jane

"Surprise" J. Michael Straczynski Not on Amazing Spider-Man #1000

It was a "surprise" to J. Michael Straczynski that he was not asked to write for Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Article Summary J. Michael Straczynski says it was a surprise not to be asked to write for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 in September.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 brings back Dan Slott, Brian Michael Bendis, Frank Miller, J.M. DeMatteis and more.

Straczynski’s 2001–2007 Amazing Spider-Man run reshaped Peter Parker, Mary Jane, Morlun and Spider-Man lore.

His absence from Amazing Spider-Man #1000 stands out even more because he is writing Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000, out in September, brings in writers such as Dan Slott, Brian Bendis, Frank Miller, J.M. Dematteis, as well as Joe Kelly, as writers who have had a major impact on current Spider-Man stories. And screenwriter Noah Hawley, who has never written a comic book before, but who was exec producer for the Legion TV show. The writers' names are listed as "JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE!" But it seems that "&MORE!" will not include J Michael Straczynski. He says "It was kind of a surprise, but it's their call to make." When it was suggested that they may be saving him for Amazing Spider-Man #2000, he replied: "I'm busy that day." It's even more of a surprise as he is writing something for Face It Tiger, the 60th anniversary of Mary Jane Watson one-shot.

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski wrote The Amazing Spider-Man from 2001 to 2007. He introduced Ezekiel, a mysterious figure with similar powers who suggests Spider-Man's abilities have a mystical/totemic origin beyond the radioactive spider bite, leading to battles with the vampire-like Morlun, a totem hunter. It added a new layer of mythos and destiny to Peter's powers, which some loved for its freshness, though others found it strayed too far from the science-based roots. During the run, Peter Parker becomes a science teacher at his old high school, Aunt May finally learns his secret identity, his wife Mary Jane returns, and their relationship is rebuilt. As a result of the movies, he also saw Peter Parker evolve his powers, gaining organic web-shooters and stingers. During the Civil War, Peter Parker unmasks as Spider-Man publicly, joins the New Avengers, and wears Spider armour. It was also revealed that Gwen Stacy had a secret affair with Norman Osborn and twin children, who aged rapidly. The finale of his run, One More Day, may have been the most controversial and exposed greater creative/editorial divides, especially as it was drawn by Marvel's Editor-In-Chief, Joe Quesada. Aunt May is shot as a result of Peter Parker's secret identity being public, and makes a deal with Mephisto to save her, sacrificing his marriage to Mary Jane. Straczynski publicly distanced himself from the final issues, saying the editorial overrode his preferences. Nevertheless, his early-to-mid run. especially with John Romita Jr. is regarded as one of the strongest modern takes on the character, and led directly into the Spider-Verse franchise.

Given all that, for him not to be asked to return to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is far odder, when he has been asked to return for Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger…

MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER #1

J.M. DEMATTEIS, ANN NOCENTI, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

ALINA EROFEEVA, ANDREA BROCCARDO, LUIGI ZAGARIA & MORE! (A)

SIXTY YEARS AGO, WE ALL HIT THE JACKPOT! Back in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42, we all got our first real look at MARY JANE WATSON, and sixty years later, we're all still reeling. In that time, she's been a party girl, OTP and even VENOM! To celebrate MJ's storied run, we present three stories of three different MJ eras and an epilogue that points toward the future of the inimitable MJW!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

J.M. DEMATTEIS, ANN NOCENTI, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & ASHLEY ALLEN (W) ALINA EROFEEVA, ANDREA BROCCARDO, LUIGI ZAGARIA & MORE! (A) SIXTY YEARS AGO, WE ALL HIT THE JACKPOT! Back in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42, we all got our first real look at MARY JANE WATSON, and sixty years later, we're all still reeling. In that time, she's been a party girl, OTP and even VENOM! To celebrate MJ's storied run, we present three stories of three different MJ eras and an epilogue that points toward the future of the inimitable MJW! 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE! (W)

PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, JOHN ROMITA JR., STUART IMMONEN & MORE! (A)

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title! 104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!