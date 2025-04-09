Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Norah Horwitz, rip

Former Marvel Comics Editor Norah Horwitz Has Died, At The Age Of 38

Former Marvel Comics Editor Norah Horwitz has died, at the age of 38, after taking her own life this past weekend.

Marvel Comics editor Norah Horwitz passed away this last weekend at the age of 38, reportedly after losing her life to suicide. A Marvel Comics editor on titles such as X-Men, Guardians Of The Galaxy, War Machine, Nova, Marvel Zombies, Iron Man, Avengers, Stephen King's The Stand, and The Dark Tower, she was also an editor on the original Kick-Ass series by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.

Norah Horwitz was an inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office confirmed that she died by suicide this past Sunday evening. She was found unresponsive by a deputy sheriff conducting a routine security check. Medical staff were called, as was 911, but she was declared deceased.

Horwitz had been held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center since June 2023 on charges of second-degree murder and assault after being accused of stabbing to death her father, Virginia Beach dentist Doctor Abbey Horwitz. Norah Horwitz was being held in the male wing of the complex and had been placed on suicide watch. She was charged with second-degree murder and assault during the commission of a felony in connection with her father's death. Norah Horwitz said she stabbed him when he attacked her because she feared that he was going to rape her, according to testimony from homicide detectives, provided during a 2023 court hearing in which she was indicted.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office and has been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths. Sheriff Rocky Holcomb personally notified Horwitz's next of kin and stated, "Any death in custody is a tragedy. The investigation and review of our suicide-prevention policies have begun to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the people entrusted to our care. We take this issue seriously and are always looking for ways to improve. Our deputies work hard to protect the inmate population every day and frequently intervene to prevent self-harm, but one of our biggest challenges is often protecting vulnerable people from themselves."

If you or someone you love is in crisis, there are several ways of seeking help. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, chat at 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counsellor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

