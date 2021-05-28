Get Grossed Out By an EX-X-XCLUSIVE Preview of The Worst Dudes #1

Next Week, Aubrey Sitterson and Tony Gregori will shock the comics world with the release of The Worst Dudes #1. Billed as "the book so dirty it'll turn your other comics yellow," The Worst Dudes is sure to get both creators and half the editorial staff of Dark Horse canceled within moments of its release in comic book stores on June 2nd. Hell, we may be canceled just for publishing this EX-X-XCSLUSIVE preview! But will it have been worth it? Of course it will! How much do you think this job pays, anyway?

But the rest is for you to judge, and to aid in that mission, we've got six absolutely disgusting pages from The Worst Dudes #1 for you to peruse below. If that's not enough, you can always read our interview with Sitterson and Gregori from March. Enjoy… or at least try not to throw up.

WORST DUDES #1 (OF 5)

APR210358

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A/CA) Tony Gregori

The book so dirty it'll turn your other comics yellow! A dirty cop, a drugged-up back-up dancer, and an angsty adolescent god; the absolute worst dudes in the galaxy are on a raunch-filled hunt for a missing pop star. It's a hilarious, aggressively weird, willfully vulgar detective story from noted reprobates Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tony Gregori (Deuce of Hearts, Karma Police).

o Heavy metal with a humorous bent.

o For Mature Readers.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

The following preview is NOT approved by the Comics Code Authority: