Gina Gagliano Quits Random House Graphic As Publishing Director

Random House Graphic Publishing Director Gina Gagliano will be stepping down from the publisher on the 3rd of December. Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers.

Gina Gagliano's first job in publishing was with First Second Books as a Marketing Associate, working with Mark Siegel and Lauren Wohl, six months before they published their first books and then stayed there working in marketing and publicity until she moved to Random House Children's Books last year as the founding editor and Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. Here's what a few comic book folk had to say about the news after it broke on the Comics Beat yesterday.

Alex Segura: Wishing the great Gina Gagliano the best in whatever she does next! A huge talent and so important to our business.

Spike Trotman: Oh my goodness! Good luck, Gina Gagliano! I'll never forget how out of your way you constantly went to help me during my early and not-so-early days of publishing. You took so much time you didn't have to, and that meant so much to me. EVER UPWARD.

Dave Scheidt: I owe so much to Gina Gagliano and going to really miss working with her. I wish her nothing but the best in her new adventure and can't wait to see what's next.

Stacy King: Gina Gagliano is one of the best people I've met through the comics industry: smart, inspired and kind. Can't wait to see what comes next for her!

Derf Backderf: I've known Gina since she was a volunteer at comics fests. She's become a force. Looking forward to what's next for her.

Random House Graphic will continue under Random House Children's Books Executive Vice President and Deputy Publisher Judith Haut with Senior Editor Whitney Leopard, Senior Designer Patrick Crotty, and editorial assistant Danny Diaz reporting in to her. Gina Gagliano cryptically stated that she plans to take time to work "more directly with readers."