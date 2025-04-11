Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe by Gerry Duggan & Javier Garrón

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: godzilla, Toho

Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe #1-5 by Gerry Duggan & Javier Garrón launches from Marvel Comics in July 2025

To follow the Godzilla Vs Fantastic Four, Hulk, Spider-Man, X-Men, Avengers, and Thor oneshots, Marvel Comics and Toho International launch Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe #1-5, a new series from the 16th of July by Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón. in which he can basically do it all again, all at once.



GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

Wraparound Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 7/16

LOOK OUT NEW YORK! A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth's Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop its cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth's heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earth's most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth's survival. It's all hands on deck in the FIRST of FIVE electrifying chapters in this epic saga!

"Godzilla has always been a relentless force of nature, and battling the icons of the Marvel Universe is the perfect way to celebrate 70 years of the King of Monsters," said Kristin Parcell, General Manager of Toho International. "Our continued collaboration with Marvel, bringing Godzilla into the vast Marvel Universe, guarantees an unmatched, electrifying experience for fans of both legendary franchises."

"It is—excuse the pun—a monstrous opportunity to team up again with Gerry, not only one of the best writers in comics but the only person who could do justice to this story with his bold, wild, extremely funny and epic scripting," Garrón said. "Letting none other than the King of the Monsters loose in the Marvel Universe means a lot to me and it's all a creator could ask for in a comic. The sheer scale! The cast – everybody! The destruction – everything! It's a no-holds-barred conflict, and I'm having the time of my life wreaking havoc with Gerry and the rest of the team."

"Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up," Duggan shared. "My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can't believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!"

"In our previous one shots, fans have seen some wild and unexpected moments but I promise you that Gerry will have everyone stunned, shocked and craving more with this series!" Editor Mark Paniccia added. "It's jam-packed with explosive beats that will surprise and thrill both Godzilla and Marvel fans!"